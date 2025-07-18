ICYMI: Embedded Insights Ep25 Microelectronics UK, Medical Robots, Smart Manufacturing

Video

Welcome to In Case You Missed it: Embedded Insights, the weekly news show all about Embedded technologies and solutions from Embedded Computing Design.

It's Friday July 18, 2025, I'm Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design, and these are our top stories this week.

First up, Jaguar Land Rover, Rolls-Royce, and ESA have Joined tech industry event Microelectronics UK in a drive to promote embedded industry growth in the United Kingdom, where Lord Patrick Vallance, UK Minister of State for Science, Research and Innovation and a former Government Chief Scientific Adviser will make a keynote address.

Our next story comes from ASUS IoT, which has written a great blog on Edge-based AI in healthcare. Smart healthcare is rapidly becoming a key technology for improving the quality and efficiency of patient care, while enhancing the safety features of the medical facilities and in some cases, the Edge AI systems are saving lives.

Finally, we’re featuring a ‘behind the scenes’ look into Smart Manufacturing. Our Editor Chad Cox was invited to tour LG’s Lighthouse Factory and has written a deeply insightful column full of deep insights into the AI, Automation, and manufacturing technology of LG’s most advanced factory.

