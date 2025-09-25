ACROSSER Leads with AI for Computer Vision

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, ACROSSER offers a portfolio that includes in-vehicle systems, edge AI platforms, network security appliances, and IoT gateways. Designed for system integrators, manufacturers, and technology partners, the company says its solutions focus on accelerating time-to-market and enabling smarter applications across transportation, manufacturing and automation.

Recently, the company has been working on including computer vision and Edge AI, powered by NVIDIA technologies, into its offerings.

As part of the EverFocus and AAEON family, ACROSSER brings the Multi-Camera Tracking (MTMC) Solution for real-time, AI-powered monitoring. MTMC combines AI, edge computing, and cameras into a unified system that tracks movement across multiple views with no blind spots, no lag, and built-in privacy. The solution runs on NVIDIA AI, is built on AAEON hardware, developed by Sparktech, and enabled by EverFocus IP cameras. Together, this ecosystem delivers a scalable and intelligent monitoring platform designed for integrators and enterprise deployments.

ACROSSER’s embedded computers have multiple I/O ports and expansion slots to integrate peripheral devices. The fanless design and thermal management are designed to improve system stability even in critical environments. The systems also provide a wide range of power input options and power ignition design, making them suitable for a wide range of vertical market applications, ACROSSER says.

AI processing tools like these are becoming critical in industrial, supply chain, and enterprise applications, and even penetrating the retail and consumer-facing markets.

