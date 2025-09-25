Embedded Computing Design

ACROSSER Leads with AI for Computer Vision

By Ken Briodagh

Editor in Chief

Embedded Computing Design

September 25, 2025

Sponsored Blog

ACROSSER Leads with AI for Computer Vision

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, ACROSSER offers a portfolio that includes in-vehicle systems, edge AI platforms, network security appliances, and IoT gateways. Designed for system integrators, manufacturers, and technology partners, the company says its solutions focus on accelerating time-to-market and enabling smarter applications across transportation, manufacturing and automation.

Recently, the company has been working on including computer vision and Edge AI, powered by NVIDIA technologies, into its offerings.

As part of the EverFocus and AAEON family, ACROSSER brings the Multi-Camera Tracking (MTMC) Solution for real-time, AI-powered monitoring. MTMC combines AI, edge computing, and cameras into a unified system that tracks movement across multiple views with no blind spots, no lag, and built-in privacy. The solution runs on NVIDIA AI, is built on AAEON hardware, developed by Sparktech, and enabled by EverFocus IP cameras. Together, this ecosystem delivers a scalable and intelligent monitoring platform designed for integrators and enterprise deployments.

ACROSSER’s embedded computers have multiple I/O ports and expansion slots to integrate peripheral devices. The fanless design and thermal management are designed to improve system stability even in critical environments. The systems also provide a wide range of power input options and power ignition design, making them suitable for a wide range of vertical market applications, ACROSSER says.

AI processing tools like these are becoming critical in industrial, supply chain, and enterprise applications, and even penetrating the retail and consumer-facing markets.

Take a look at the video here for an inside peek.

For more information, visit embeddedcomputing.com/technology/ai-machine-learning/ai-dev-tools-frameworks/acrosser-accelerates-ai-processing-for-resilient-power.

Subscribe

Ken Briodagh is a writer and editor with two decades of experience under his belt. He is in love with technology and if he had his druthers, he would beta test everything from shoe phones to flying cars. In previous lives, he’s been a short order cook, telemarketer, medical supply technician, mover of the bodies at a funeral home, pirate, poet, partial alliterist, parent, partner and pretender to various thrones. Most of his exploits are either exaggerated or blatantly false.

More from Ken

Categories
AI & Machine Learning - Computer Vision & Speech Processing
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Analog & Power
Optimizing LDO Headroom Control with a Current Referenced Switching Regulator Design—Part 1: Noise Sources, Impact, and Strategies

December 2, 2025

MORE
AI & Machine Learning
Demonstrating Power-Efficient Multi-Model AI Inference on an Edge Platform Featuring AIMB-2210 and AMD Ryzen Embedded 8000

December 29, 2025

MORE
Healthcare
Image Credit: Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s mBOX603 Delivers High-Performance Medical Imaging and AI-Assisted Diagnostics

December 10, 2025

MORE
IoT
Image Credit: Akasa
Akasa Skyline 3 Pro Delivers Passive Cooling Fanless Design for ASUS Tinker Board SBCs

December 23, 2025

MORE