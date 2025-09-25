ACROSSER Accelerates AI Processing for Resilient Power

By Ken Briodagh Editor in Chief Embedded Computing Design

ACROSSER, a company that offers a range of embedded computing platforms, network security appliances, autonomous driving controllers, and in-vehicle computers, has been focusing on AI processing power and leveraging those tools to improve operations for customers.

The company says that they are particularly excited about its Intel and ARM-based products and are using AI accelerators such as Hailo, DeepX, and NVIDIA graphics cards to power the underlying AI and expand performance across its portfolio. ACROSSER’s goal is that these accelerators will allow engineers to increase the AI performance in the design of a unit, as needed for any given application.

Some of the key applications that the company is targeting include robotic controllers, in-vehicle controls, and smart manufacturing. All those applications need to be rugged and resilient and so they are designed specifically to those use cases and needs.

ACROSSER offers fanless designs with wide temperature ranges, vibration resistance, and many other ruggedized and resilient features.

