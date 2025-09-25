Embedded Computing Design

ACROSSER Accelerates AI Processing for Resilient Power

By Ken Briodagh

September 25, 2025

ACROSSER, a company that offers a range of embedded computing platforms, network security appliances, autonomous driving controllers, and in-vehicle computers, has been focusing on AI processing power and leveraging those tools to improve operations for customers.

The company says that they are particularly excited about its Intel and ARM-based products and are using AI accelerators such as Hailo, DeepX, and NVIDIA graphics cards to power the underlying AI and expand performance across its portfolio. ACROSSER’s goal is that these accelerators will allow engineers to increase the AI performance in the design of a unit, as needed for any given application.

Some of the key applications that the company is targeting include robotic controllers, in-vehicle controls, and smart manufacturing. All those applications need to be rugged and resilient and so they are designed specifically to those use cases and needs.

ACROSSER offers fanless designs with wide temperature ranges, vibration resistance, and many other ruggedized and resilient features.

 

For more information, visit embeddedcomputing.com/technology/ai-machine-learning/computer-vision-speech-processing/acrosser-leads-with-ai-for-computer-vision.

Ken Briodagh is a writer and editor with two decades of experience under his belt. He is in love with technology and if he had his druthers, he would beta test everything from shoe phones to flying cars. In previous lives, he’s been a short order cook, telemarketer, medical supply technician, mover of the bodies at a funeral home, pirate, poet, partial alliterist, parent, partner and pretender to various thrones. Most of his exploits are either exaggerated or blatantly false.

