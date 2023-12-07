Avnet: RASynBoard

RASynBoard is a low-cost evaluation kit that includes the RASynBoard core module with an I/O board for prototyping and development.

RASynBoard is a tiny (25mm x 30mm), ultra-low power, edge AI/ML board, based on a Syntiant NDP120 Neural Decision Processor, a Renesas RA6M4 host MCU plus a power-efficient DA16600 Wi-Fi/BT combo module. The NDP120 subsystem with onboard digital microphone, IMU motion sensor and SPI Flash memory, achieves highly efficient processing of acoustic- and motion events. Battery and USB-C device connectors facilitate stand-alone use, while a compact under-board connector enables integration with custom OEM boards and additional sensors.

An IO board (50mm x 30mm) is included for implementation of a compact two board evaluation kit assembly. This pins-out a subset of the NDP120 and RA6M4 I/Os to popular Pmod, Click header and expansion header footprints, enabling connection with additional external microphones and sensor options. An onboard debugger MCU (SWD and UART interfaces), button switches, RGB LED and removable MicroSD storage, further maximize prototyping versatility and utility.

NDP120 AI/ML models for popular use-cases (pre-engineered by Syntiant and other vendors) are loaded from local SPI Flash storage for efficient execution on the ultralow power NDP120 neural accelerator device.

RA6M4 MCU application software development and debug is supported via the Renesas e2 Studio IDE, interfaced via the E2OB debugger MCU on the IO board.

Syntiant NDP120 Neural Engine

Renesas RA6M4 Microcontroller

Renesas DA16600 Wi-Fi/BT Module

16 Mbit SPI NOR Flash

LiPo battery management and connector

Sensor - IMU 6-axis motion sensor (ICM42670)

