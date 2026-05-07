Axiomtek Launches UST520 Vehicle NVR with Intel Core Processors and PoE Support

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

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Image Credit: Axiomtek

Axiomtek is now offering the 14th/13th/12th Gen Intel Core powered UST520 in-vehicle NVR platform designed for intelligent video analytics and supporting DDR5 memory and two or four swappable SATA drives with RAID protection. The solution is a qualified Intel ESQ device for Metro AI Suite and features E-Mark and R118 COC-ready certifications.

The fanless platform is engineered for harsh mobile environments. Its operating temperature range is from -40°C to +70°C and can endure up to 3 Grms of vibration (with SSD). An optional anti-vibration kit further enhances recording stability for HDD-based NVR applications.

With surveillance in mind, the UST520 supports up to eight or 16 2.5GbE PoE ports via M12/RJ-45 connectors. Axiomtek’s PoE Manager software facilitates individual port control and monitoring, allowing designers the ability to remotely manage power status and optimize maintenance efficiency without physical intervention.

For seamless integration in various vehicle platforms, the UST520 supports a wide 12/24/48 VDC input range (9–60 VDC configurable). According to the press release, Smart Ignition protects system health through configurable IGN ON/OFF delay and low-voltage shutdown mechanisms at the BIOS level, preventing unexpected data loss and unstable system behavior. Axiomtek’s DigiHub delivers API tools allowing engineers to control Smart Ignition directly at the OS level, supporting flexible integration and customized power control interfaces.

A built-in accelerometer permits motion-triggered and impact-aware recording without additional sensor modules saving space and reducing hardware requirements.

For more information, visit us.axiomtek.com/Default.aspx?MenuId=Products&FunctionId=ProductView&ItemId=27841&C=UST520&upcat=368.