Embedded Computing Design

Axiomtek Launches UST520 Vehicle NVR with Intel Core Processors and PoE Support

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

May 07, 2026

News

Axiomtek Launches UST520 Vehicle NVR with Intel Core Processors and PoE Support
Image Credit: Axiomtek

Axiomtek is now offering the 14th/13th/12th Gen Intel Core powered UST520 in-vehicle NVR platform designed for intelligent video analytics and supporting DDR5 memory and two or four swappable SATA drives with RAID protection. The solution is a qualified Intel ESQ device for Metro AI Suite and features E-Mark and R118 COC-ready certifications.

The fanless platform is engineered for harsh mobile environments. Its operating temperature range is from -40°C to +70°C and can endure up to 3 Grms of vibration (with SSD). An optional anti-vibration kit further enhances recording stability for HDD-based NVR applications.

With surveillance in mind, the UST520 supports up to eight or 16 2.5GbE PoE ports via M12/RJ-45 connectors. Axiomtek’s PoE Manager software facilitates individual port control and monitoring, allowing designers the ability to remotely manage power status and optimize maintenance efficiency without physical intervention.

For seamless integration in various vehicle platforms, the UST520 supports a wide 12/24/48 VDC input range (9–60 VDC configurable). According to the press release, Smart Ignition protects system health through configurable IGN ON/OFF delay and low-voltage shutdown mechanisms at the BIOS level, preventing unexpected data loss and unstable system behavior. Axiomtek’s DigiHub delivers API tools allowing engineers to control Smart Ignition directly at the OS level, supporting flexible integration and customized power control interfaces.

A built-in accelerometer permits motion-triggered and impact-aware recording without additional sensor modules saving space and reducing hardware requirements.

For more information, visit us.axiomtek.com/Default.aspx?MenuId=Products&FunctionId=ProductView&ItemId=27841&C=UST520&upcat=368.

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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