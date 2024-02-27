Embedded Computing Design

IMAGO to Capture embedded world 2024 with its NVIDIA Powered AI Vision Cam XM2

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

February 27, 2024

Image Credit: IMAGO

Friedberg, Germany. IMAGO Technologies introduced its Vision Cam XM2, a compact, yet powerful smart camera leveraging the NVIDIA Jetson Orin module. Utilizing the camera reduces the requirement for extra hardware and integrates seamlessly into existing systems. A high-resolution sensor delivers capture capabilities of up to 5 megapixels per image and 165 frames per second (fps) at full resolution. At VGA resolution, the Vision Cam XM2 can capture up to 1,400 fps.

The smart camera employs 6x ARM Cortex A78 CPUs, 1024 GPU cores, and 32 Tensor cores for real-time implementation of AI algorithms. According to IMAGO, the Vision Cam XM2 boasts exceptional flexibility and programmability and supports AI-based applications, intricate pattern recognition processes, and the combination of numerous operators.

Applicable Use Cases

  • High-Speed Inspection
  • Processing Tasks
  • Line Scan Camera
  • Automation and Quality Assurance

IMAGO will be exhibiting the Vision Cam XM2 live at embedded world 2024.

For more information, visit imago-technologies.com.

