Embedded Computing Design

I Spy a Mini Eye with SiLC Technologies

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

January 26, 2024

News

I Spy a Mini Eye with SiLC Technologies
Image Credit: SiLC Technologies

SiLC Technologies, Inc. released the Eyeonic Vision System Mini (Eyeonic Mini), a new vision for LiDAR technology. The platform integrates a complete multi-channel FMCW LiDAR on a single silicon photonics chip and an integrated FMCW LiDAR System-on-Chip (SoC).

“Our FMCW LiDAR platform aims to enable a highly versatile and scalable platform to address the needs of many applications,” added Dr. Mehdi Asghari, CEO of SiLC Technologies. “At CES this year, we’re demonstrating our long-range vision capabilities of over two kilometers. With the Eyeonic Mini we’re showcasing our high precision at shorter distances. Our FMCW LiDAR solutions, at short or long distances, bring superior vision to machines to truly enable the next generation of AI-based automation.”

Leveraging the digital LiDAR SoC, the iND83301 (“Surya”), the Eyeonic Mini achieves an unprecedented level of detail. It offers precision that is ten times greater than current technologies yet is only one-third the size of current available products. This innovative step forward builds on the accomplishment of SiLC’s initial commercial FMCW LiDAR system, the Eyeonic Vision System.

For more information, visit silc.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
AI & Machine Learning - Computer Vision & Speech Processing
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
AI & Machine Learning - Computer Vision & Speech Processing
AI & Machine Learning - Predictive Maintenance
Consumer
Industrial
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Processing
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Processing - Compute Modules
AI & Machine Learning
Image Credit: SiLC Technologies
I Spy a Mini Eye with SiLC Technologies

January 26, 2024

MORE
Consumer
Embedded Editor Report: CES Hits the Road and Drives Excitement

January 10, 2024

MORE
Open Source
Image Credit: Elektroarzt (https://www.printables.com/model/521761-flux-and-solder-paste-dispenser)
Useful and Interesting 3D Prints for 2024

January 23, 2024

MORE
Security
U.S. Cyber Trust Mark: Security Guidance for IoT Product Designers

January 23, 2024

MORE