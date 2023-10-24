Embedded Computing Design

Syslogic Brings NVIDIA AI Power to Agriculture

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 24, 2023

News

Image Credit: Syslogic

Baden-Dättwil, Switzerland. Syslogic announced the RML A4NX, an NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX powered rugged computer with eight GMSL interfaces and up to 100 TOPS of AI performance utilizing 16GB of RAM. The solution is available in GMSL and PoE models including the ability to connect to eight high-resolution GMLS2 cameras (power over coax or ethernet) or up to four GMSL2 stereo cameras. PoE interfaces add the capability to integrate lidar or radar sensors into the environment.

Protection from shock and vibration are reinforced with an IP67 rating. To mitigate moisture and dust, the computers are contained in an industrial housing including M12 screw connectors and a GORE ventilation element. The RML A4NX AI rugged computer meets ISO15003 standard for agriculture use.

 Additional Features:

  • 2x Gbit Ethernet
  • 2x CAN, isolated
  • LTE, GNSS & WiFi (optional)
  • USB 3.1
  • 240GB M.2 NVMe SSD (expandable up to 2TB)
  • 9-45VDC input with Power Ignition Controller
  • Shock and vibration resistant acc. to agricultural levels in ISO15003
  • Power ignition controller or remote on/off

For more information, visit syslogic.ai.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
AI & Machine Learning - Computer Vision & Speech Processing
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
AI & Machine Learning - Computer Vision & Speech Processing
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Data Analytics
IoT - Device Management
IoT - Edge Computing
IoT - Wireless Sensor Networks
Processing
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Processing - Compute Modules
Processing - Interface & I/O
Analog & Power
Image Credit: Infineon
Zonal Architectures Unlock Future Automotive EE Design

October 27, 2023

MORE
Industrial
Vecow Embedded Computer Suits Digital Rail Applications

October 25, 2023

MORE
Storage
Efficiently Packing Neural Network AI Model for the Edge

October 24, 2023

MORE
Processing
New Reference Design Simplifies Development of Silicon Carbide PFC Solutions

October 25, 2023

MORE