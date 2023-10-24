Syslogic Brings NVIDIA AI Power to Agriculture
October 24, 2023
News
Baden-Dättwil, Switzerland. Syslogic announced the RML A4NX, an NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX powered rugged computer with eight GMSL interfaces and up to 100 TOPS of AI performance utilizing 16GB of RAM. The solution is available in GMSL and PoE models including the ability to connect to eight high-resolution GMLS2 cameras (power over coax or ethernet) or up to four GMSL2 stereo cameras. PoE interfaces add the capability to integrate lidar or radar sensors into the environment.
Protection from shock and vibration are reinforced with an IP67 rating. To mitigate moisture and dust, the computers are contained in an industrial housing including M12 screw connectors and a GORE ventilation element. The RML A4NX AI rugged computer meets ISO15003 standard for agriculture use.
Additional Features:
- 2x Gbit Ethernet
- 2x CAN, isolated
- LTE, GNSS & WiFi (optional)
- USB 3.1
- 240GB M.2 NVMe SSD (expandable up to 2TB)
- 9-45VDC input with Power Ignition Controller
- Shock and vibration resistant acc. to agricultural levels in ISO15003
- Power ignition controller or remote on/off
For more information, visit syslogic.ai.