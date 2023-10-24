Syslogic Brings NVIDIA AI Power to Agriculture

Image Credit: Syslogic

Baden-Dättwil, Switzerland. Syslogic announced the RML A4NX, an NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX powered rugged computer with eight GMSL interfaces and up to 100 TOPS of AI performance utilizing 16GB of RAM. The solution is available in GMSL and PoE models including the ability to connect to eight high-resolution GMLS2 cameras (power over coax or ethernet) or up to four GMSL2 stereo cameras. PoE interfaces add the capability to integrate lidar or radar sensors into the environment.