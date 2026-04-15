Transcend Embedded Camera Modules Boost AI Vision for Smart Manufacturing and Robotics
April 15, 2026
News
Transcend Information, Inc. (Transcend) has expanded its embedded camera module portfolio, now supporting GMSL2, MIPI CSI-2, and USB interfaces. The expansion will enable designers to accelerate the deployment of AI vision capabilities across diverse AIoT applications, including smart manufacturing, smart transportation, robotics, smart healthcare, smart retail, and surveillance.
Transcend’s camera modules deliver high-resolution imaging, superior low-light performance, high frame rates, high dynamic range (HDR), and flexible interface integration. The modules are compatible with leading AI platforms, including NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano/NX, AGX Orin, and Raspberry Pi 5.
Products
Advanced Imaging Solutions:
- ECM300M22 and ECM300G2F showcase enhanced STARVIS 2 imaging technology, delivering 5MP high-resolution output and exceptional low-light sensitivity for smart surveillance, industrial inspection, and precision machine vision applications
Rapid Integration Solutions:
- ECM310U2M and ECM100U2C adopt USB interfaces with true plug-and-play functionality, enabling streamlined integration and faster development cycles for AI development platforms and rapid prototyping environments
Value-Optimized Solutions:
- ECM100M22, based on a MIPI CSI-2 interface, offers a balanced combination of low power consumption and stable performance for large-scale embedded deployments
The solutions are engineered for seamless integration in intelligent systems including automated optical inspection (AOI), people flow analytics, general healthcare devices, continuous surveillance, and ADAS.
For more information, visit tw.transcend-info.com/Embedded/Product/camera-modules.