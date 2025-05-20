Computex 2025: ASUS IoT Showcases Edge AI Innovations with RUC-1000 Series

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: ASUS IoT

Taipei, Taiwan. ASUS IoT is exhibiting at Computex 2025 where it introduced its RUC-1000-series rugged-rack edge AI computers, ideal for industrial AI applications. Included is the RUC-1000G and RUC-1000D both leveraging the latest Intel Core Ultra 200S series processors and dual DDR5 6400 MHz SO-DIMM slots supporting up to 64GB of memory.

According to ASUS, its RUC-1000G is the world’s first edge AI GPU computer supporting 600W GPUs with PCI Express (PCIe) 5.0, achieving up to 4000 TOPS of AI performance. Operating temperature ranges from -25°C to 60°C aided by an enhanced heat-dissipation system that separates the main system from the GPU chassis.

The RUC-1000G utilizes the NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition series GPUs. It supports full-rack (19-inch), half-rack (half-width), and 2U-height designs with flexible mounting options such as wall and desk. The ASUS Q-Release Slim design allows tool-free removal of graphics cards.

The RUC-1000D is a half-rack (half-width), embedded fanless edge computer, supporting RAID 0/1/5/10 configurations plus an optional hot-swappable SSD chassis for up to six 2.5-inch SSDs. It includes 10GbE LAN, dual 2.5GbE LAN, ten USB, and six COM ports for expandability, one M.2 M key (NVMe), dual M.2 B keys (4G/5GNR/CAN bus) and an M.2 E key (WiFi 6). Ideal for factory automation and smart city deployments, the RUC-1000D has an extended temperature range from -25°C to 70°C.

Both the RUC-1000G and RUC-1000D comply with IEC 62443-4-1 cybersecurity standards. An integrated iBMC module supports out-of-band (OOB) management, facilitating remote monitoring, rapid system recovery, and reduced operational downtime. They carry MIL-STD-810H certification and have an 8-48V wide-range DC-in with ignition control for rugged environments.

For more information, visit https://www.asus.com/networking-iot-servers/aiot-industrial-solutions/embedded-computers-edge-ai-systems/ruc-1000g/