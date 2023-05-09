Embedded Computing Design

DevTalk with Rich and Vin: Assessing the AI/ML Ecosystem

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

May 09, 2023

DevTalk with Rich and Vin: Assessing the AI/ML Ecosystem

AI and machine learning are relatively new technologies in the embedded space. And the only way an application space can grow is by having a robust ecosystem. Some may argue that such an ecosystem already exists for AI, while others say that developers should wait a bit before diving in.

To get a handle on where this important topic stands, Rich and Vin sat with Kaushal Vora, a Senior Director at Renesas. Kaushal works with suppliers in this space and is lending a hand in the creation of the AI ecosystem.

Note that we are holding a webcast on a very similar topic that you may find valuable. The webcast is May 16 at 11:00AM ET.

 

 
