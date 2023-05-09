DevTalk with Rich and Vin: Assessing the AI/ML Ecosystem

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

AI and machine learning are relatively new technologies in the embedded space. And the only way an application space can grow is by having a robust ecosystem. Some may argue that such an ecosystem already exists for AI, while others say that developers should wait a bit before diving in.

To get a handle on where this important topic stands, Rich and Vin sat with Kaushal Vora, a Senior Director at Renesas. Kaushal works with suppliers in this space and is lending a hand in the creation of the AI ecosystem.

Note that we are holding a webcast on a very similar topic that you may find valuable. The webcast is May 16 at 11:00AM ET.