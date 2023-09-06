Embedded Computing Design

DevTalk with Rich and Vin: Myth: AI Is an Application. Verdict: False

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

By Vin D'Agostino

Founder & Principal

D'Agostino Industries Group, Inc.

September 06, 2023

DevTalk with Rich and Vin: Myth: AI Is an Application. Verdict: False

Seemingly, if you've read any news report that touches on the technology sector, there’s some mention of artificial intelligence. But too often, we hear people talking about AI as an application, and that’s wrong, just like the IoT is not an application.

Rather, it’s an enabler to other applications. AI helps enhance your XYZ application, making it better, faster, etc. But that’s all it is, a means to an end. If you don’t believe me, check out this episode of DevTalk with Rich and Vin podcast.

 
Subscribe

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

I seek to lead, enable, and empower teams to realize their true greatness. I have an extensive career in product development, hardware and software embedded systems design, matching technology to market needs, leading engineering and business teams, and solving manufacturing problems. These skills enable me to build great teams that can grow personally while driving impact.

More from Vin

Categories
AI & Machine Learning
Analog & Power
Embedded Executive: Speech Recognition on an FPGA, Achronix

August 30, 2023

MORE
Automotive
Modern Vehicles Call for Modern Solutions: How FPGAs Can Transform the Automotive Industry

August 23, 2023

MORE
Healthcare
Ambiq Announces Apollo4 Lite and Apollo4 Blue Lite System-on-Chips to Accelerate Remote Monitoring in Digital Health Applications

July 18, 2023

MORE
Open Source
MIPS Plans Expansion, Pulls New CEO from TI

September 6, 2023

MORE