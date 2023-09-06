DevTalk with Rich and Vin: Myth: AI Is an Application. Verdict: False

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design By Vin D'Agostino Founder & Principal D'Agostino Industries Group, Inc.

Seemingly, if you've read any news report that touches on the technology sector, there’s some mention of artificial intelligence. But too often, we hear people talking about AI as an application, and that’s wrong, just like the IoT is not an application.

Rather, it's an enabler to other applications. AI helps enhance your XYZ application, making it better, faster, etc. But that's all it is, a means to an end.