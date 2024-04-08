embedded world 2024 Best in Show Honorable Mention
April 08, 2024
Story
All entries are judged using a 15-point rubric, that assesses design excellence, relative performance, and market impact/disruption. Judging is managed by the ECD Content Team.
AI & Machine Learning
- Klika Tech: GenAI and tinyML Solution Accelerator
- ADATA Industrial - IM2P41B8 Industrial SSD
- Innodisk Corporation - DR5 5600 32GB Industrial Grade Very Low Profile Server Memory Module
- Intel - Altera® Agilex™ 5 SoC FPGAs
- ADLINK - LEC-IMX95
- IBASE - EC3100 Fanless Edge AI Computer
- Innatera - Spiking Neural Processor T1
- Enclustra – Pluto XZU20
Computer Boards, Systems, Components, & Peripherals
- ADLINK Technology Inc. - IP69K stainless steel panel PC - Titan2
- Aaeon - UP XTREME 7100 EDGE
- Cincoze - High-performance & PCIe Expandable Fanless PC - DS-1402
- Menta - MOSAICS-LP
- IBASE - BYTEM200-121 All-in-One Compact Panel PC
- Innodisk Corporation - MIPI external cable Fisheye Camera
- Sealevel Systems - Flexio Fanless Industrial Embedded Computer
- Supermicro - SYS-E403-13E
- EKF Elektronik GmbH- 7L600
- OnLogic - Tacton TC401 Industrial All-in-One Panel PC
- Digi International - Digi ConnectCore® MP25 system-on-module
Development Tools & Operating Systems
- Wisechip Semiconductor Inc. - Image-embedded Transparent OLED Module
Memory & Storage
- ATP Electronics Taiwan Inc. - Industrial Enterprise N651Sie E1.S SSD
- Silicon Motion Inc. - PCIe Gen4 NVMe FerriSSD®
- Apacer Technology B.V. - Apacer industrial SD-WORM (Write Once Read Many) Card
- Exascend - PR4 Series E1.S SSD
- Tuxera - Tuxera Persistence Manager™
- Neumonda GmbH - Neumonda Rhinoe DRAM Tester
Microcontrollers, Microprocessors, & IP
- GigaDevice- GD32F527 ARM Cortex-M33 32-bit MCU
- Lattice Semiconductor - Lattice Avant™ FPGA platform
- Infineon - PSoC™ 4000T
- NXP Semiconductors - S32N55 Vehicle Super-Integration Processor
- Think Silicon/AMAT- NEOX® | GA100
Security
- Cybellum - The Product Security Platform
- WIBU-SYSTEMS AG - CmReady
Wired & Wireless Connectivity (Including IoT & Industrial)
- Klika Tech - ESP RainMaker and Matter Smart Home Solution Accelerator
- Fibocom Wireless Inc. - Fibocom 5G RedCap Module FG132
- CEVA- Ceva UWB
- Abracon - Stamped Metal Niche Antenna
- Eurotech - Everyware GreenEdge on ReliaGATE 10-14
- Synaptics - SYN20708 Bluetooth and IEEE 802.15.4 SoC