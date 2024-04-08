Embedded Computing Design

embedded world 2024 Best in Show Honorable Mention

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

April 08, 2024

All entries are judged using a 15-point rubric, that assesses design excellence, relative performance, and market impact/disruption. Judging is managed by the ECD Content Team.

AI & Machine Learning

  • Klika Tech: GenAI and tinyML Solution Accelerator
  • ADATA Industrial - IM2P41B8 Industrial SSD
  • Innodisk Corporation - DR5 5600 32GB Industrial Grade Very Low Profile Server Memory Module
  • Intel - Altera® Agilex™ 5 SoC FPGAs
  • ADLINK - LEC-IMX95
  • IBASE - EC3100 Fanless Edge AI Computer
  • Innatera - Spiking Neural Processor T1
  • Enclustra – Pluto XZU20

Computer Boards, Systems, Components, & Peripherals

  • ADLINK Technology Inc. - IP69K stainless steel panel PC - Titan2
  • Aaeon - UP XTREME 7100 EDGE
  • Cincoze - High-performance & PCIe Expandable Fanless PC - DS-1402
  • Menta - MOSAICS-LP
  • IBASE - BYTEM200-121 All-in-One Compact Panel PC
  • Innodisk Corporation - MIPI external cable Fisheye Camera
  • Sealevel Systems - Flexio Fanless Industrial Embedded Computer
  • Supermicro - SYS-E403-13E
  • EKF Elektronik GmbH- 7L600
  • OnLogic - Tacton TC401 Industrial All-in-One Panel PC
  • Digi International - Digi ConnectCore® MP25 system-on-module

Development Tools & Operating Systems

  • Wisechip Semiconductor Inc. - Image-embedded Transparent OLED Module

Memory & Storage

  • ATP Electronics Taiwan Inc. - Industrial Enterprise N651Sie E1.S SSD
  • Silicon Motion Inc. - PCIe Gen4 NVMe FerriSSD®
  • Apacer Technology B.V. - Apacer industrial SD-WORM (Write Once Read Many) Card
  • Exascend - PR4 Series E1.S SSD
  • Tuxera - Tuxera Persistence Manager™
  • Neumonda GmbH - Neumonda Rhinoe DRAM Tester

Microcontrollers, Microprocessors, & IP 

  • GigaDevice- GD32F527 ARM Cortex-M33 32-bit MCU
  • Lattice Semiconductor - Lattice Avant™ FPGA platform
  • Infineon - PSoC™ 4000T
  • NXP Semiconductors - S32N55 Vehicle Super-Integration Processor
  • Think Silicon/AMAT- NEOX® | GA100

Security

  • Cybellum - The Product Security Platform
  • WIBU-SYSTEMS AG - CmReady

Wired & Wireless Connectivity (Including IoT & Industrial)

  • Klika Tech - ESP RainMaker and Matter Smart Home Solution Accelerator
  • Fibocom Wireless Inc. - Fibocom 5G RedCap Module FG132
  • CEVA- Ceva UWB
  • Abracon - Stamped Metal Niche Antenna
  • Eurotech - Everyware GreenEdge on ReliaGATE 10-14
  • Synaptics - SYN20708 Bluetooth and IEEE 802.15.4 SoC
