James Shields of BrainChip and Ivan Projic of Neuromorphyx Discuss Edge AI
March 24, 2026
Video
James Shields of BrainChip and Ivan Projic of Neuromorphyx discuss edge AI at embedded world.
March 24, 2026
Video
James Shields of BrainChip and Ivan Projic of Neuromorphyx discuss edge AI at embedded world.
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