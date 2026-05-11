Siemens and Arm Verify Arm AGI CPU for Next-Generation Agentic AI Infrastructure

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Siemens Siemens and Arm collaborated in support to verify the Arm AGI CPU and validate its performance for next-generation agentic AI workloads, enabling scalable, production-ready infrastructure.

“The scale and complexity of modern AI compute platforms demand an enhanced level of verification,” said Karima Dridi, vice president of productivity engineering, Arm. “Siemens’ solutions enabled full-system verification of the Arm AGI CPU at scale using multiple towers of Veloce Strato CS, helping to ensure it meets the performance and efficiency requirements of hyperscale deployments.”

The Arm AGI CPU is built on the Arm Neoverse Compute Subsystem (CSS) V3 platform and offers high-performance, energy-efficient computing for agentic AI and cloud data center deployments. According to the press release, Siemens’ Veloce Strato CS hardware-assisted verification platform was utilized to support verification of the Arm AGI CPU from subsystem through full-system level, addressing performance, latency, and power targets critical to hyperscaler deployment prior to tapeout.

The Arm AGI CPU creates an advancement in performance-per-watt for agentic AI and high-performance computing infrastructure. The intricacy of multi-die CSS designs integrating Neoverse V-series cores, high-speed interconnects, PCIe Gen6, NVME, and CXL demanded verification at a scale and fidelity that traditional EDA toolsets alone cannot deliver.

Veloce proFPGA CS allows software design teams to begin validation, driver development, and system bring-up months ahead of silicon availability to guarantee software readiness aligned with aggressive silicon schedules and de-risking critical hyperscaler deployment milestones.

"The Arm AGI CPU exemplifies the engineering ambition driving agentic AI innovation," said Jean-Marie Brunet, senior vice president and general manager of Hardware-Assisted Verification, Siemens Digital Industries Software. "Working with Arm helps to ensure Siemens' verification technology can verify complete Neoverse CSS subsystems in a full SoC model - at industry-leading performance and channel bandwidth. This achievement reflects our shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in AI infrastructure and our solutions' ability to scale with customers across the Arm ecosystem as they tackle increasingly complex architectural challenges."

For more information, visit siemens.com/en-us/.