Embedded Computing Design

SmartCow AI Technologies: Uranus Plus

February 26, 2024

Product

Image Credit: SmartCow AI Technologies

Product Description:

Uranus Plus, the cutting-edge AI edge embedded system powered by NVIDIA®️ Jetson™️ Orin NX or Orin Nano modules. Uranus Plus offers a 256Gb NVMe SSD, enabling the simultaneous operation of multiple neural networks and processing of high-resolution images, enhancing AI capabilities at the edge.

Highlights

  • New NVIDIA Jetson Orin Embedded System
  • Thermally effective design with IP65 enclousure
  • Software defined hardware that consider for the develop flexibility
  • Vision AI focused embedded system
  • 5G, 4G, and Wifi connectivity

Product Website Link:https://www.smartcow.ai/uranusplus

Datasheet Link:chrome-extension://efaidnbmnnnibpcajpcglclefindmkaj/https://assets-global.website-files.com/62fcf08c522a551f5456cb42/65d328d3c1fca439f1800768_Uranus%20Plus_Datasheet_V0.2_240123.pdf

Buy It Now Link:https://www.smartcow.ai/contact

