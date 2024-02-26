SmartCow AI Technologies: Uranus Plus
February 26, 2024
Product
Product Description:
Uranus Plus, the cutting-edge AI edge embedded system powered by NVIDIA®️ Jetson™️ Orin NX or Orin Nano modules. Uranus Plus offers a 256Gb NVMe SSD, enabling the simultaneous operation of multiple neural networks and processing of high-resolution images, enhancing AI capabilities at the edge.
Highlights
- New NVIDIA Jetson Orin Embedded System
- Thermally effective design with IP65 enclousure
- Software defined hardware that consider for the develop flexibility
- Vision AI focused embedded system
- 5G, 4G, and Wifi connectivity
Product Website Link:https://www.smartcow.ai/uranusplus
Datasheet Link:chrome-extension://efaidnbmnnnibpcajpcglclefindmkaj/https://assets-global.website-files.com/62fcf08c522a551f5456cb42/65d328d3c1fca439f1800768_Uranus%20Plus_Datasheet_V0.2_240123.pdf
Buy It Now Link:https://www.smartcow.ai/contact