The Road to embedded world North America: NEXCOM is "Unleashing the Ingenuity of SD Edge Computing"

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: NEXCOM NEXCOM is participating in the embedded world North America 2025 exhibition taking place from November 4th to 6th at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. Centered around the theme, “Unleashing the Ingenuity of SD Edge Computing,” booth 6015 will showcase NEXCOM’s solutions in software-defined edge applications across two segments, AIoT Solutions and AI Computing.

The booth will focus on how AI technologies empower enterprises with new momentum, bringing Edge AI into industries to promote smarter, safer, and more automated AI-supportive operations.

AIoT Solutions:

Smart Manufacturing

Featured will be the NISE3000 C 30, a next-gen edge AI computing platform integrating CPU, GPU, and NPU while providing enhanced capabilities in real-time data processing, AI/ML model inference, and machine vision for manufacturing processes.

When combined with the IIoT and AI software suite, NexVIC, the system enables customized automation workflows through intuitive drag-and-drop functionality, reducing the complexity of creating optimized workflows. With broad protocol support, it seamlessly connects diverse field equipment into a unified AIoT system.

Safety Robots

The booth will display the MARS400 T10, a humanoid robot controller that integrates Dual EtherCAT Master capabilities into the NVIDIA Jetson Thor platform, enabling advanced robotics innovation that incorporates precise movement, computer vision, and generative AI together.

The MARS400 T10 modularly integrates AI computing, motion, robot control, and NEXCOM's in-house designed functional safety system, ESC210, into a single robot control platform. It complies with international functional safety standards EN 61508 and EN ISO 13849-1.

OT Security

NEXCOM's OT security platform built on eSAF P-2000 integrates AI into OT cybersecurity operations. It interprets complex rules, provides recommendations, and guides actions for more resilient networks. To safeguard against interruptions, it can analyze external threat intelligence to help teams respond rapidly to attacks. The solution is ideal for smart factories, substations, or w/ww treatment facilities.

AI Computing:

On-premise GPT

NEXCOM will showcase its AI-X, an on-premises GenAI platform developed for prioritizing data privacy while shifting computing from cloud to edge and reducing the risk of data leakage. With its RAG capabilities, AI-X leverages enterprise-specific knowledge bases to deliver accurate and reliable responses. Due to its multiple mainstream models and an intuitive GPT interface, the solution is idea for healthcare, education, finance, and manufacturing.

Rugged Mobility

NEXCOM’s edge computing solutions offer IP67-rated protection for durable and efficient performance in harsh railway and in-vehicle environments. It enables AI applications such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), and Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS). The booth will have the ATC 3561-NA4C, a telematics computer accelerated by NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano for enhanced AI performance.

Smart City

The NDiS B562 fanless computer will be on display showcasing its wide range of PCIe expansion cards such as discrete graphics cards for AI-driven AOI, fiber NICs for networking, capture cards for streaming and surveillance, or I/O cards for extended connectivity. NEXCOM's AI edge computers leverage Intel Core CPUs or NVIDIA GPUs for use in surveillance video analytics and LLM-based customer services.

For more information, visit https://event.nexcom.com/nexcom-in-embedded-world-north-america-2025.

To secure your FREE ticket to embedded world North America click here https://www.prereg.net/2025/ewna and use promo code: OPENSY25.