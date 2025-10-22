Embedded Computing Design

The Road to embedded world North America: NEXCOM is "Unleashing the Ingenuity of SD Edge Computing"

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 22, 2025

Blog

Image Credit: NEXCOM

NEXCOM is participating in the embedded world North America 2025 exhibition taking place from November 4th to 6th at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. Centered around the theme, “Unleashing the Ingenuity of SD Edge Computing,” booth 6015 will showcase NEXCOM’s solutions in software-defined edge applications across two segments, AIoT Solutions and AI Computing.

The booth will focus on how AI technologies empower enterprises with new momentum, bringing Edge AI into industries to promote smarter, safer, and more automated AI-supportive operations.

AIoT Solutions:

Smart Manufacturing

  • Featured will be the NISE3000 C 30, a next-gen edge AI computing platform integrating CPU, GPU, and NPU while providing  enhanced capabilities in real-time data processing, AI/ML model inference, and machine vision for manufacturing processes.
  • When combined with the IIoT and AI software suite, NexVIC, the system enables customized automation workflows through intuitive drag-and-drop functionality, reducing the complexity of creating optimized workflows. With broad protocol support, it seamlessly connects diverse field equipment into a unified AIoT system.

Safety Robots

  • The booth will display the MARS400 T10, a humanoid robot controller that integrates Dual EtherCAT Master capabilities into the NVIDIA Jetson Thor platform, enabling advanced robotics innovation that incorporates precise movement, computer vision, and generative AI together.
  • The MARS400 T10 modularly integrates AI computing, motion, robot control, and NEXCOM's in-house designed functional safety system, ESC210, into a single robot control platform. It complies with international functional safety standards EN 61508 and EN ISO 13849-1.

OT Security

  • NEXCOM's OT security platform built on eSAF P-2000 integrates AI into OT cybersecurity operations. It interprets complex rules, provides recommendations, and guides actions for more resilient networks. To safeguard against interruptions, it can analyze external threat intelligence to help teams respond rapidly to attacks. The solution is ideal for smart factories, substations, or w/ww treatment facilities.

AI Computing:

On-premise GPT

  • NEXCOM will showcase its AI-X, an on-premises GenAI platform developed for prioritizing data privacy while shifting computing from cloud to edge and reducing the risk of data leakage. With its RAG capabilities, AI-X leverages enterprise-specific knowledge bases to deliver accurate and reliable responses. Due to its multiple mainstream models and an intuitive GPT interface, the solution is idea for healthcare, education, finance, and manufacturing.

Rugged Mobility

  • NEXCOM’s edge computing solutions offer IP67-rated protection for durable and efficient performance in harsh railway and in-vehicle environments. It enables AI applications such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), and Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS). The booth will have the ATC 3561-NA4C, a telematics computer accelerated by NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano for enhanced AI performance.

Smart City

  • The NDiS B562 fanless computer will be on display showcasing its wide range of PCIe expansion cards such as discrete graphics cards for AI-driven AOI, fiber NICs for networking, capture cards for streaming and surveillance, or I/O cards for extended connectivity. NEXCOM's AI edge computers leverage Intel Core CPUs or NVIDIA GPUs for use in surveillance video analytics and LLM-based customer services.

For more information, visit https://event.nexcom.com/nexcom-in-embedded-world-north-america-2025.

To secure your FREE ticket to embedded world North America click here https://www.prereg.net/2025/ewna and use promo code: OPENSY25.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
AI & Machine Learning - Computer Vision & Speech Processing
Automotive - ADAS & Autonomous Drive
Consumer
Healthcare
Industrial
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Topic Tags
Automotive
Embedded Editor: CES 2026 Trends Roundup

January 19, 2026

MORE
Debug & Test
Image Credit: PLS
PLS to Unveil UDE 2026 Universal Debug Engine at embedded world Germany 2026

January 21, 2026

MORE
IoT
Businesses Investments in the IoT and Where they Happen

January 29, 2026

MORE
Open Source
Create a Cost-Effective HMI With LVGL (and Some Help From Renesas)

January 26, 2026

MORE