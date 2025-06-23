Application Highlight: Nexcom NISE3000 C30 Edge AI Computing Platform

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Edge AI innovation has never been more important to the Embedded Computing industry. The tools, platforms, and yes, applications that are enabled by artificial intelligence are moving ever closer to the edge, making it and the devices operating there ever smarter.

To enable all the processing, storage, and communications that are needed for AI at the Edge, we need next-generation compute platforms that are powerful enough to support machine vision, real-time data processing, image analysis, intelligent surveillance, and other implementations that require AI. This new breed of embedded edge computers needs to have the juice to power the applications, but these machines also need to be resilient to changing environmental conditions in industrial, rugged, and remote deployments, so fanless designs and extended operating temperatures will be paramount, as a start.

Application Use Case

Although the Edge is a broad term that encompasses any non-on-prem deployment, it is often taken to mean remote locations with few opportunities to be handled by humans, or dangerous situations where it might be less than optimal to have a person in the way of potential harm.

Let’s look at just such an industrial edge deployment, an AI-driven smart manufacturing plant, where robotic assembly, computer vision, automated warehousing, and security elements are all handled through edge processors that can’t be constantly connected to the cloud or server/data center.

In this kind of Smart Manufacturing AI implementation, systems require large amounts of compute and scalability, in addition to reliability and resiliency. In point of fact, it would be ideal to use a unified processing architecture, linking GPU, NPU, and CPU to make sure all the required processing and execution is possible, and that all systems are redundant in order to avoid the possibility of downtime or even system failure. For example, Intel’s Unified Architecture links GPU, NPU, and VPU, and the Intel Core Ultra 200 Series 5/7/9 socket-type CPUs offer the kind of muscle that is best for this kind of work.

Nexcom NISE3000 C30 Edge AI Computing Platform

Nexcom’s NISE3000 C30 next-generation edge AI computing platform is designed to meet just this kind of application use case, and any other such edge case that requires AI and real-time processing. This series is a powerful, fanless edge computing system tailored to the demands of industrial automation and AI-driven applications, Nexcom says.

It’s powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra 200 Series processors, and it integrates CPU, GPU, and NPU in a unified architecture to enable exactly the advanced capabilities that are required for modern industrial and edge implementations. These include machine vision, real-time data processing, image analysis, and intelligent surveillance.

The NISE3000 C30 has support for up to 96GB of high-speed DDR5 6400 CSO-DIMM memory, M.2, SSD, and HDD storage options, and optional connectivity via 5G/4G LTE, or optional Wi-Fi connectivity.

Recognizing the need for toughness in these deployments, Nexcom has engineered the new series for reliability, featuring 24V DC input and fanless cooling, and supporting extended operating temperatures from -20°C to 60°C (without add-on cards). NISE3000 C30 has two PoE ports IEEE 802.3af (total up to 30W), which allows the system to supply power through standard Ethernet cables to directly power PoE-enabled IP cameras. All this, IEEE 802.3af compliance (15W/port), with built-in protections, makes it safe, reliable, and resilient in the harshest environments, and ideal for machine vision, surveillance, or security applications at the edge.

Product Specifications:

Intel Core Ultra 200 Series 5/7/9 (LGA 1851), up to 35W

2 x DDR5 6400 CSO-DIMM socket unbuffered and non-ECC, up to 96GB

2 x 2.5GbE RJ45 port, Intel I226-IT

2 x 2.5GbE RJ45 PoE port, Intel I226-IT, total up to 30W

DP, HDMI, and USB Type-C (DP Alt Mode)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 x2, 20Gbps, Type-C (PD 100W, DP ALT mode)

1 x USB 4, 40Gbps, Type-C (5V/3A, 15W)

4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 10 Gbps, Type-A

4 x USB2.0, Type A

2 x COM Port (DB9), supports RS-232/422/485 (2.5KV isolation)

2 x COM Port (DB9), supports RS-232 (Varies by model)

1 x M.2 Key B 2242/3052 (PCIe Gen. 3 x2, USB3.2, SATA, SIM)

1 x M.2 Key M 2280 (PCIe Gen. 4 x4, SATA, NVMe)

1 x M.2 Key E 2230 (PCIe x1, USB2)

1 x 2.5” SATA HDD/SSD (additional 1 x 2.5” SATA upon request)

TPM 2.0

Optional PCI/PCIe expansions

If Edge AI processing in real-time, with the confidence that mission-critical automated operations will remain reliable, the new Nexcom NISE3000 C30 series might just be what you are looking for.

Additional Resources: