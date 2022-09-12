Vecow Releases In-Vehicle Computing Workstation

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Vecow Co., LTD

The IVX-1000, by Vecow, is leverages power from a 12th generation Intel Core i9, i7, i5, and i3 processor. The easy to deploy system is ideal for railway applications.

The IVX-1000 offers an edge ready AI-enabled solution for in-vehicle applications including:

ADAS

Mobile Communication

Public Security

AIoT/Industry 4.0 applications

The IVX-1000 ensures applications run effectively, dependably, and safely thanks to features like 16V to 160V wide power input, 4kV DC isolation, up to 500V Surge Protection, smart battery, ICY Dock Tray, and a full complement of I/O interfaces, including M12 GigE LAN, 4 USB, 4 COM, and wireless connectivity.

"Vecow IVX-1000 provides a breakthrough core technology and uncompromised AI power," said Judy Hu, Product Manager, and Embedded Systems & Platform Division at Vecow. "The system targets harsh environments for rail application in the onboard and wayside scenario, with European Union railway standards like EN50155 and EN45545, smart power protection and delivering non-stop wireless communication during passengers' travels."

"We are excited to introduce the IVX-1000 to our partners," said Joseph Huang, Sales Manager, Sales & Marketing Division at Vecow. "With advances in AI, the railway industry transforms and accelerates to digitalization. The IVX-1000 supports MXM graphics and delivers outstanding AI computing productivity in harsh environments. More importantly, featuring trusted Edge AI platform like EN50155, EN45545, M12 connectors, and surge protection make the IVX-1000 a good fit for Digital Rail applications deployment."

For more information, please visit www.vecow.com.