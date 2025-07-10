Embedded Computing Design

Infineon XENSIV™ Magnetic 3D Sensor Enables High-Precision Position Detection

July 10, 2025

Infineon Technologies AG launched the third generation of the XENSIV™ 3D magnetic Hall-effect sensor family, comprising three product series: TLE493D-W3B6-Bx, TLE493D-P3B6, and TLE493D-P3I8.

Developed following ISO26262, the sensor family is designed to provide integrated diagnostic functions to support functional safety applications up to ASIL-B. With high flexibility, the devices are ideal for a wide range of industrial, consumer, and automotive applications, such as long-stroke linear position measurement, angular position measurement, automotive controls, and pedal or valve position sensing. In automotive applications, they enable control in the interior and under the hood, leveraging three-dimensional measurement functions and high-temperature resistance.

The new sensor family measures the magnetic field in three orthogonal dimensions and operates as an I²C or SPI bus slave. Per the company, the devices offer enhanced magnetic performance and accuracy, with low deviation over their lifetime (X/Y < 1.7% X-Y/Z = 6.75%).

The 3D magnetic measurement principle and platform adaptability enabled by the device's configurability allow for a reduction in the number of required components. Additionally, the system's power consumption is very low due to its wake-up mode.

The TLE493D-X3XX supports a supply voltage of 3.3 V and 5 V and offers 3D magnetic field measurement ranges of ±50 mT, ±100 mT, and ±160 mT. With these linear magnetic range options, the sensors are well-suited for controlling elements in infotainment and navigation systems and multifunction steering wheels. Furthermore, the devices operate reliably in a temperature range of -40°C to 150°C.

The XENSIV™ magnetic 3D sensors TLE493D-W3B6-Bx, TLE493D-P3B6, and TLE493D-P3I8 are available now.

For more information, visit: https://www.infineon.com/cms/en/product/sensor/magnetic-sensors/magnetic-position-sensors/3d-magnetics.

