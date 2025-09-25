Embedded Computing Design

Bicker DC300WS DC/DC Converter Combines 98 Percent Efficiency with Wide Input Voltage Range

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

September 25, 2025

News

Image Credit: Bicker Elektronik

Bicker Elektronik GmbH released its DC300WS, a contact-cooled 300W DC/DC converter with up to 98 percent competence supporting a variety of inputs from 6 to 36VDC. It is ideal for mobile applications with 12- or 24-volt vehicle systems, as well as for industrial applications hindered by instabilities in DC supply voltage. Output includes choices between DC voltages of 12V, 19V, or 24V.

The fanless DC300WS functions between -20° to +60°C, with an operating altitude of up to 5000m. It features a remote on/off function (Active-Low-Logic) for external control of the converter. A Remote Sense input is available for consistent nominal output voltage at the load.

Application Areas:

  • IPC, Panel-PC, BoxPC systems
  • Industry 4.0, IIoT, Automation
  • Process technology, pharmaceuticals, food industry
  • Infrastructure and security technology
  • Medical and laboratory technology
  • Kiosk, POS, POI applications
  • Vision, inspection, and surveillance
  • Gateways, sensors, and actuators
  • Mobile applications
  • Utility and industrial vehicles
  • Construction and agricultural vehicles

For more information, visit bicker.de/en/dc300ws.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design

