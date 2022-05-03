COSEL Announces the Addition of 10W and 15W Units to Its Low Profile Open Frame Power Supplies for Demanding Industrial Applications

Press Release

Image Courtesy of COSEL

Cosel Co, Ltd (6905: Tokyo) today announced the addition of two open frame compact power supplies for demanding industrial applications to its LHA series. Benefiting from the latest power switching technologies, the LHA10F and LHA15F are 15% smaller and offer a leakage current 50% lower than conventional products on the market. Designed for use in a wide range of applications, the LHA10F and LHA15F are able to operate in a wide temperature range from -10 to +70 degrees C. The power supplies are UL/EN62368-1 certified.

With the increased levels of systems integration, factory automation requires more compact power supplies able to work with the highest levels of safety in a variety of environments. The LHA10F and LHA15F have been designed to provide robust isolation levels and very low leakage currents.

Designed for worldwide applications, the LHA10F and LHA15F have an input voltage range of 85VAC to 264VAC single phase, and conform to the safety standards input voltage range of 100-240VAC (50/60Hz).

The power supplies are available in five output voltages, 3.3V, 5V, 12V, 15V, 24V with respective currents. On both versions, the 3.3V output voltage can be adjusted in the range of 2.85V to 3.63V, all other voltages being factory fixed.

The LHA10F and LHA15F benefit from an optimized switching topology developed for higher power LHA series, and have an efficiency up to 84.5% at 230VAC and rated load.

The power supplies include inrush current limitation, over-current protection with automatic recovery when the default is removed, and over-voltage protection.

The units are designed to operate from -10 to +70 degrees C and they can be mounted in any orientation, though depending on the ambient temperature and environment, a derating may apply.

In conducted noise tests, the LHA10F and LHA15F comply with FCC-B, VCCI-B, CISPR11-B, CISPR32-B, EN55011-B, and EN55032-B.

The units have a 3,000VAC input to output isolation voltage, 2,000VAC input to ground and 500VAC output to ground. They offer low leakage currents, the LHA10F has 150 microampere max and the LHA15F has 100 microampere max at 240VAC/60Hz.

Designed for use in demanding applications where space is often limited, the LHA10F measures just 50 X 21.5 X 62.5mm (1.97 X 0.85 X 2.46 inches) and weighs 45g max. The LHA15F measures 50 X 21.5 X 73.5mm (1.97 X 0.85 X 2.89 inches) and weighs 60g max.

Additional options are available for specific applications, option-C for a conformal coating for improved moisture resistance, option-J4 for input and output EP connectors, option -S with chassis, option -SN with chassis and cover, and option -Y for an output voltage potentiometer.

The LHA10F and LHA15F complement the Cosel's extensive range of products for high demanding industrial applications requiring efficient power from 10W all the way up to 300W. The power supplies offer an ideal solution for the maintenance of equipment using the previous COSEL LDA series.

The LHA10F and LHA15F are suitable for a wide range of applications including measurement and analysis equipment, machine tools and industrial robots, display equipment, and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. They comply with the RoHS and Low Voltage directives and carry the CE mark and UKCA.

About COSEL:

Established in Japan 1969, COSEL is one of the world's leading designers and manufacturers of high performance AC-DC Power Supplies, DC-DC Converters and EMI Filters. With quality, reliability & flexibility as our main focus, we pride ourselves on developing some of the highest quality and most reliable products seen anywhere in the world today. The Cosel Group is a $250 million global company employing some 700 staff with sales offices throughout Japan, Asia, Europe and North America. Our product range is aimed mostly at demanding applications within the Industrial, Factory Automation, Medical, Telecoms, Lighting, Audio/Broadcast & Renewable Energy sectors. A flexible approach with full in-house design means we deliver products using the very latest technology meeting the growing demands of our customers.



