Embedded Executive: Peter Friedrichs, VP of SiC, Infineon Technologies

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

With the voltage levels for GaN power semiconductors moving up and the levels for SiC moving down, we have an overlap, where either type of device would be suitable for the job.



So which should you choose?

In addition, if you’re designing an end product, how comfortable are you, knowing that many of these power devices don’t have second sources? These are some of the questions I asked of Peter Friedrichs, Infineon Technologies’ Vice President of Silicon Carbide on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.