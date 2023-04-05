Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Peter Friedrichs, VP of SiC, Infineon Technologies

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

April 05, 2023

Embedded Executive: Peter Friedrichs, VP of SiC, Infineon Technologies

With the voltage levels for GaN power semiconductors moving up and the levels for SiC moving down, we have an overlap, where either type of device would be suitable for the job.

So which should you choose?

In addition, if you’re designing an end product, how comfortable are you, knowing that many of these power devices don’t have second sources? These are some of the questions I asked of Peter Friedrichs, Infineon Technologies’ Vice President of Silicon Carbide on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 
Subscribe

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

Categories
Analog & Power - Batteries & Power Supplies
AI & Machine Learning
The Importance of a Machine Learning Pipeline

March 30, 2023

MORE
Storage
Image Credit: sureCore
Go below .5V with SRAM from sureCore

April 5, 2023

MORE
Security
Why is Common Criteria Security Certification Useful and What Do the EAL Levels Mean?

April 6, 2023

MORE
Software & OS
Image Credit: CONTACT
Visit CONTACT at Hannover Messe for Updated IoT Solutions

April 4, 2023

MORE