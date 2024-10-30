Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: The Future of Battery Testing, Tektronix

Testing high-power batteries, like those used in EVs, can be a tricky endeavor. It’s more complicated and, frankly, more dangerous than testing smaller, lower-voltage batteries. It makes sense that the testing of these packs could and should be left to recognized test experts, Tektronix in this case.
 

In a discussion with Russ Gaubatz, a senior applications engineer, and subject matter expert for Tektronix, and formerly of Elektro-Automatik (recently acquired by Tektronix), I learned what this means. The company runs these packs through a long series of tests, a very necessary process, as you will learn in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 
