Embedded Executive: Infineon Looks To Capture GaN Market

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Podcast

TSMC recently announced its exit from the GaN space. Well, maybe “announced” is the wrong word, but they did let customers know that they will not be producing GaN devices going forward.

Details are still coming out, so we don’t know exactly when that stoppage will occur. So what does that mean for TSMC partners who relied on them to produce their products?

To understand what that means, I spoke to Johannes Schoiswohl, the Senior Vice President and General Manager of Infineon’s GaN Business Line. Infineon may have an easier time than others making this transition, but it’s an interesting time nonetheless. Check out this week’s Embedded Executives podcast to learn more.