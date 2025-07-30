Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Infineon Looks To Capture GaN Market

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

July 30, 2025

Podcast

TSMC recently announced its exit from the GaN space. Well, maybe “announced” is the wrong word, but they did let customers know that they will not be producing GaN devices going forward. 

Details are still coming out, so we don’t know exactly when that stoppage will occur. So what does that mean for TSMC partners who relied on them to produce their products? 

To understand what that means, I spoke to Johannes Schoiswohl, the Senior Vice President and General Manager of Infineon’s GaN Business Line. Infineon may have an easier time than others making this transition, but it’s an interesting time nonetheless. Check out this week’s Embedded Executives podcast to learn more.

 
Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

