Generating Circuit Designs with Architecture-Driven, Deterministic AI

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, Tomide Adesanmi, Co-Founder and CEO of Circuit Mind, dives into his company’s deterministic AI platform that’s designed to help circuit designers quickly take their design process from architecture into schematics.

Check out Circuit Mind’s public launch webinar here: https://www.bigmarker.com/eetech-media/Circuit-Mind-Live-Launch-The-World-s-First-Deterministic-AI-for-Professional-Electronic-Engineers?utm_bmcr_source=cm-other

Next, on Dev Talk with Rich and Vin, the two are defining chiplets, and whether they’re truly problem-solving solution and how you can implement them into you design.

But first, the topic that Rich and Ken are discussing this week is GaN, also known as Gallium Nitride. They’re a bit puzzled as to why the power transistor technology, although widely know to be very efficient, is still slowly being adopted by big semiconductor companies.