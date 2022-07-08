GaN Systems and PowerSphyr Advance Partnership to Deliver Comprehensive Wireless Power Solutions

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

GaN Systems, a global supplier of GaN (gallium nitride) power semiconductors, and PowerSphyr Inc., a wireless energy company, has collaborated to deliver a portfolio of end-to-end wireless power solutions (30-Watt, 100-Watt, and 500-Watt) for industrial and automotive applications. The new portfolio, combined with enhanced levels of customer service and support, helps industrial and automotive customers obtain compact, high-performance, low-cos wireless power solutions.

PowerSphyr is now implementing GaN Systems’ power semiconductors on the receiver of the wireless charging solution in addition to the transmitter. The ongoing collaboration results in continuous innovation of hardware and firmware solutions that adhere to wireless charging standards.

GaN-based wireless power solutions enable higher device placement, spatial freedom, and more extensive air gaps between transmitter and receiver. GaN transistors are optimal for maximizing efficiency in applications from 30W up to several kilowatts – far more than is possible with traditional silicon solutions.

