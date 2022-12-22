Infineon Pushes Through with its Successful Power2Power Initiative

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Provided by Power2Power Dresden, Germany. Infineon Technologies AG announced its European power electronics envision, Power2Power, has been finalized with success. The group of 43, coordinated by Infineon, included universities, research institutes, small and medium-sized enterprises, and international corporations. All participated in designing power semiconductors with a boost in performance and conservation of energy.

Infineon saw a need and acted for the better. Constanze Hufenbecher, Infineon Technologies AG Management Board member and Chief Digital Transformation Officer offers, “Climate change is the great challenge of our time.” The efforts of the members comprising Power2Power delivered the ability to create smart power devices to push market trends toward focusing more on energy-efficient applications. “Decarbonization is the only way to limit global warming and preserve the livelihood of future generations. We have to transform our energy system along the entire energy chain if we are to achieve global climate targets” continued Hufenbecher.

Funded by the European Union, the project is a piece of the ECSEL program (Electronic Components and Systems for European Leadership). Power2Power is moving forward with the European Union to reduce carbon dioxide into the air by enhancing power semiconductor platforms for large voltages. The results show the lifecycle of electric vehicle charges can expand by one and a half times.

“Power electronics is one of the most important key industries in Europe and will be of central importance if we in Europe are to achieve our climate goals,” says Yves Gigase, Acting Executive Director of the KDT Joint Undertaking.

