Embedded Computing Design

Debug and Analyze with PLS Development Tools During ew '24

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

February 05, 2024

News

Image Credit: PLS Development Tools

PLS Development Tools will be attending embedded world 2024 where they will be located in Hall 4, Booth4-310. Its exhibitions will include platforms for simple and efficient debugging and run-time analysis of embedded software. A main focus at the booth will be discussions based around the safety and security in the automotive and industrial markets.

Demonstrations:

Leading edge multicore debugging, trace-based run-time analysis, and test with UDE for:

  • Infineon AURIX TC4x and TC3xx
  • STMicroelectronics Stellar
  • Renesas RH850/U2B
  • NXP S32 Automotive Platform
  • Debug support for Bosch GTM

New / Improved Debug and Analysis Tools:

  • UDE SimplyTrace
  • Advanced trace data analysis and visualization
  • Trace-based profiling
  • Non-intrusive Code Coverage
  • AUTOSAR ARTI support
  • Debug and test automation
  • and more

For more information, visit pls-mc.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Debug & Test
Debug & Test
Debug & Test - Code Analysis Tools
Debug & Test - Oscilloscopes, Analyzers & Generators
Debug & Test - Probes & Debuggers
Industrial
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Security
Topic Tags
Consumer
Embedded Editor Report: CES Hits the Road and Drives Excitement

January 10, 2024

MORE
Storage
Image Credit: CDSG
CDSG's DIGISTOR Storage is Certified NSA

January 25, 2024

MORE
Networking & 5G
ADC Decimation: Addressing High Data-Throughput Challenges

February 5, 2024

MORE
Security
Device and Data Security in Embedded Systems

January 29, 2024

MORE