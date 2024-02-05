Debug and Analyze with PLS Development Tools During ew '24
February 05, 2024
News
PLS Development Tools will be attending embedded world 2024 where they will be located in Hall 4, Booth4-310. Its exhibitions will include platforms for simple and efficient debugging and run-time analysis of embedded software. A main focus at the booth will be discussions based around the safety and security in the automotive and industrial markets.
Demonstrations:
Leading edge multicore debugging, trace-based run-time analysis, and test with UDE for:
- Infineon AURIX TC4x and TC3xx
- STMicroelectronics Stellar
- Renesas RH850/U2B
- NXP S32 Automotive Platform
- Debug support for Bosch GTM
New / Improved Debug and Analysis Tools:
- UDE SimplyTrace
- Advanced trace data analysis and visualization
- Trace-based profiling
- Non-intrusive Code Coverage
- AUTOSAR ARTI support
- Debug and test automation
- and more
For more information, visit pls-mc.com.