Monogoto and Kigen Offers iSIM Evaluation Kit Testing iSIM technology in Connected Devices

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Monogoto

Chatsworth, California and London, United Kingdom. Kigen and Monogoto launched the iSIM Evaluation Kit to test the efficiency of utilizing emerging iSIM technology in connected devices. iSIMs (integrated SIM) are integrated directly into modems eliminating friction caused by physical SIM cards. iSIMs eliminate the need for a physical SIM, simplifying the supply chain.

The iSIM Evaluation Kit gives designers the capability to test iSIM technology before scaling their project. “We are very excited with this new technology because it removes the physical component that has caused so much friction for developers,” says Maor Efrati, co-founder and CTO of Monogoto.

Monogoto supports iSIM using an evaluation platform based on Murata’s 1SC module with Sony’s Altair ALT1250 inside. It will exhibit the iSIM Evaluation Kit at embedded world North America.

For more information, visit monogoto.io/labs/isim-evaluation-kit/.