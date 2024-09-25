Teledyne LeCroy Introduces QualiPHY 2 Compliance Test Framework

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

News

Teledyne LeCroy today announced a new automated compliance test framework that runs on a Teledyne LeCroy oscilloscope. The company also introduced a new offline, PC-based version.

Immediate support reportedly is provided for USB4 Version 2.0 (including Thunderbolt 5) and PCIe 6.0 electrical compliance testing. Other standards, such as DisplayPort™ 2.1, USB 3.2, HDMI 2.1, DDR5, and many others will be supported by the new test framework during the coming year.

Compliance and interoperability testing for high-speed serial standards such as USB4, Thunderbolt, PCI Express and DisplayPort has become very expensive and time consuming for device manufacturers, Teledyne said. With each new generation, more tests are added to the compliance test standards (CTS), which creates a testing bottleneck in product validation and compliance programs. Furthermore, compliance testing is very inefficient in the lab, with long wait times for oscilloscope capture and analysis of waveform data for transmitter (Tx) testing, as well as for lab equipment to calibrate for receiver (Rx) testing.

Testing bottlenecks and equipment wait times delay time to market for compliant products, delay other projects, may require paying external labs for testing, or, in a worst case scenario, may sacrifice quality if non-compliant products are shipped.

QualiPHY 2-based compliance software options, such as the new QPHY2-USB4-TX-RX and QPHY2-PCIE6-TX-RX, run on a Teledyne LeCroy oscilloscope in the lab and automate both Tx and Rx testing. QPHY2-PC offline compliance test software runs on a PC (separate from the oscilloscope), providing flexibility to complete the testing outside the lab using already captured data.

Used together, these products are designed to eliminate bottlenecks and perform validation and compliance in a fraction of the time required by previous products.

The company said in the release that the joint solution can:

Unify Tx and Rx testing in one software interface for simplified Tx testing and Rx calibration without using a cumbersome external server.

Provide a simplified user interface with a single test-tree view, easily accessible quick-access connection diagrams, and ability to easily retest or remove test results from the database.

Provide advanced automation capability with user-defined Python scripts—ideal for process, voltage and temperature (PVT) corner testing on silicon validation platforms or reference designs.

Optimize oscilloscope usage in the lab through remote control and offline processing.

Complete testing faster using a shared test database accessible from multiple labs and locations– compliance on time from anywhere.

For more information about the new QualiPHY 2 test framework and QPHY2-PC software, visit https://www.teledynelecroy.com/qualiphy-compliance. For more information about new QualiPHY 2-based solutions for USB4 and PCIe 6.0, visit https://www.teledynelecroy.com/usb-electrical-test and https://www.teledynelecroy.com/pcie-electrical-test.