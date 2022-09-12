SEGGER and Geehy Partner to Fully Support the APM32 Series MCU

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

As part of a partnership with Geehy Semiconductor, SEGGER’s J-Link debug probes, as well as its family of Flasher in-circuit programmers, fully support the Geehy Polaris APM32 series MCU. Geehy and their customers now enjoy the benefits of J-Link Prime with these devices being supported right out of the box.

SEGGER J-Links are a widely used line of debug probes providing an ideal debug experience using capabilities fine-tuned for software development and production.

Features include high performance flashloaders, up to 4 MB/s download speed, and the ability to set an unlimited number of breakpoints in the flash memory of MCUs.

J-Link can be used by all major IDEs, from free Eclipse-based ones (directly or via GDB) up to commercial ones, including SEGGER Embedded Studio.

With features such as Real-Time Transfer (RTT) for interactive user I/O in embedded applications, and High Speed Sampling (HSS) for data acquisition, J-Link is a key component of many third-party utilities that provide real time system tracing and inspection.

With J-Link come utilities such as the J-Link GDB Server and J-Scope for real-time data visualization as well as J-Flash, a production-grade programming software, and Ozone, the J-Link debugger (J-Link PLUS or higher required).

J-Link comes with free software and firmware updates. All supported devices can be used without the need to buy an additional license. No hidden costs. No future costs.

For more information on J-Link Prime and what SEGGER can do for silicon vendors, see SEGGER’s Silicon Vendor Resource Center.

For more information about Flasher, please visit: https://www.segger.com/products/flasher-in-circuit-programmer/