CES 2023: Rohde & Schwarz Presents Automotive Radar and Ultra-Wideband Testing Solutions

Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

December 28, 2022

At CES 2023 in Las Vegas, from January 5 to January 8, 2023, in West Hall at booth 6757, Rohde & Schwarz will be showcasing a variety of automotive radar and ultra-wideband testing solutions.

Rohde & Schwarz will be presenting the R&S ATS1500C radar test chamber for testing the interference and RF of automotive radar sensors in autonomous driving scenarios, as well as the R&S CMP200 radio communication tester and the R&S ATS800R anechoic chamber for the ultra-wideband testing of smartphone and automotive applications.

At the Rohde & Schwarz booth, automotive radar module developers can get a better understanding of the R&S®ATS1500C antenna test system’s ability to perform validation tests and interference immunity tests, and provide full transmitting and receiver measurements. The solution also includes a new temperature test option and a new feed antenna.

Rohde & Schwarz is also offering a new R&S ARC-TEMP temperature test option designed to provide temperature-controlled measurements from -40 °C to +85 °C within the chamber. Additionally, the R&S ARC-FX90 universal feed antenna enables parallel access to vertical and horizontal polarizations.

The R&S®CMP200 radio communication tester is designed for transmitter, receiver, time of flight (ToF), and angle of arrival (AoA) measurements when used with Rohde & Schwarz shielded chambers in conducted and radiated mode. The tester is compliant with IEEE 802.15.4a/z specifications and performs UWB FiRa certification measurements.

For more information, visit: www.rohde-schwarz.com

