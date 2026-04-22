Teradyne Acquires TestInsight to Expand ATE Platforms for AI and Data Center Testing

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Teradyne, Inc. has acquired TestInsight with a goal of accelerating the development of test solutions on Teradyne platforms. The acquisition enhances Teradyne’s capability of supporting customer design-in activities and accelerates time to market for AI and data centers.

By merging TestInsight’s pattern conversion, validation, and virtual test capabilities with Teradyne’s ATE platforms, users have access to an integrated design-to-test workflow that reduces debug cycles, improves coverage, and enables earlier test program readiness.

“TestInsight is a trusted partner in the industry, and their tools are foundational to modern test program development,” said Greg Smith, president and CEO of Teradyne. “With the rapidly increasing complexity and shortened product lifecycles of AI devices, advanced tools are essential to enabling our customers to meet tight market windows while maintaining high levels of device quality. By integrating the TestInsight team into Teradyne, we enhance our ability to help customers achieve silicon readiness faster and with greater confidence.”

According to the press release, TestInsight continues to support existing customers across all ATE platforms and will preserve its long‑standing OEM and partner relationships.

“Our mission has always been to close the gap between design and test,” said Meir Gellis, CEO and founder of TestInsight. “Joining Teradyne allows us to scale the next generation of pre-silicon validation and automated pattern generation technologies, enabling our customers to shorten cycle times and streamline their global test workflows.”

For more information, visit teradyne.com/ and testinsight.com/.