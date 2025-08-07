Timing is Everything: The Future of Precision Timing with SiTime

Podcast

In this episode of Embedded Insiders, we’re joined by Piyush Sevalia, Executive Vice President of Marketing at SiTime, to discuss the evolving landscape of precision timing solutions and the shift from quartz to silicon-based MEMS.

Next, Ken is back with another edition of ICYMI, where he updates us on some of the top embedded news stories, and this week we’ve got news from Shelly Group, Emerson, and Cincoze.

But first, Ken and I share our opinions on today’s modern precision timing solutions.