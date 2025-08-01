ICYMI: Embedded Insights - Episode 27, Z-Wave, Debug, Edge AI

Hello Embedded Engineers, Developers, and Makers! Welcome to In Case You Missed it: Embedded Insights, the weekly news show all about Embedded technologies and solutions from Embedded Computing Design.

It’s Friday August 1, 2025 and I’m Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design and these are our top stories this week.

First up, Shelly Group has announced it is now shipping its portfolio of Shelly Wave devices with Z-Wave Long Range (ZWLR). The expanded lineup is designed to deliver improved range, support for thousands of devices on a single hub, and sub-GHz reliability while maintaining simplicity and functionality.

Our next story comes from Emerson, which has now enabled its Nigel AI Advisor in its flagship test software and the launch of a new edition of its NI SystemLink software platform. The Nigel AI Advisor is designed to provide engineers with greater proficiency with software tools that address the complexity of test and measurement across industries like semiconductor, transportation, and electronics. NI SystemLink is designed to connect test facilities to improve the quality, uptime, and reliability of critical test programs by allowing engineers to track software revisions, device calibration, and system utilization across various environments, Emerson said. This new version is designed to simplify set-up and installation while maintaining a feature-rich environment tuned to the needs of most labs and test facilities.

Finally, we’re featuring Cincoze’s MXM GPU computer series, the compact GM-1100, which leverages the latest 14th Gen. Intel Core processors and NVIDIA MXM GPU modules for high-speed edge AI computing and real-time insights. The company says the GM-1100 is designed for edge AI applications in vertical industries within transportation and manufacturing.

