ICP DAS Converges IT and OT During Computex 2023

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by ICP DAS Hsinchu, Taiwan. ICP DAS will be on hand at Computex 2023 with a booth centered around its theme of "Drive Sustainability with Data Insights." ICP DAS has developed and deployed smart energy meters, edge I/O devices, and data loggers for condition monitoring.

The company will also be demonstrating a SCADA chamber with AVEVA Edge. This technology graphically displays data on cross-plant KPIs for simpler analysis.

The IIoT Communication Server UA series supports OPC UA with vertical connectivity from deployed devices to IT designers while enabling the merging of IT and OT.

Benefits:

Achieves energy-efficiency management

Predictive maintenance,

Operational competitiveness

Sustainable manufacturing

Visit Hall1, 1F, Booth K0830, during 5/30-6/2 to meet with ICP DAS experts and discuss your solution needs.

For more informtion, visit icpdas.com.