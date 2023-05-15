ICP DAS Converges IT and OT During Computex 2023

Embedded Computing Design

By Chad Cox

May 15, 2023

Image Provided by ICP DAS

Hsinchu, Taiwan. ICP DAS will be on hand at Computex 2023 with a booth centered around its theme of "Drive Sustainability with Data Insights." ICP DAS has developed and deployed smart energy meters, edge I/O devices, and data loggers for condition monitoring.

The company will also be demonstrating a SCADA chamber with AVEVA Edge. This technology graphically displays data on cross-plant KPIs for simpler analysis.

The IIoT Communication Server UA series supports OPC UA with vertical connectivity from deployed devices to IT designers while enabling the merging of IT and OT.

Benefits:

  • Achieves energy-efficiency management
  • Predictive maintenance,
  • Operational competitiveness
  • Sustainable manufacturing

Visit Hall1, 1F, Booth K0830, during 5/30-6/2 to meet with ICP DAS experts and discuss your solution needs.

For more informtion, visit icpdas.com.

