Embedded Computing Design

NXP's Analog Front-End Makes Smart Factories Easier

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

November 14, 2022

News

Image Provided by NXP Semiconductors

MUNICH, Germany. NXP Semiconductors released its NXP analog front-end platform (N-AFE) family developed for software configuration with eight universal analog input components that supply reliable transfer of data and the ability to monitor ecosystems within factory automation. “Software-defined factories are the next evolution of the Industry 4.0, and this software-configurable analog front-end family will help achieve that milestone,” said Jens Hinrichsen, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Advanced Analog at NXP.

The N-AFE device embeds next-generation diagnostics for reducing factory stoppage with predictive maintenance and the detection of irregularities.

For more information, visit NXP.com/NAFE.  

