Izuma Networks Acquires Pelion's Device Management IoT Services Platform

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

AUSTIN, TEXAS. Izuma Networks announced that it has acquired Pelion’s Device Management business, an IoT services platform. Izuma Networks, founded earlier this year by Travis McCollum and Ed Hemphill, will focus on the edge computing services market. Izuma Networks closed an investment by SoftBank Group that will be used for new hires and improving upon the IoT services previously encompassed under Pelion Device Management, with a focus on development and dev-ops.

“The acquisition of Pelion Device Management will allow us to provide long-term, reliable technology to our customers through changes to our cloud and licensing offerings," says Hemphill. "With the advent of more complex applications such as AI models running on richer edge compute and microcontroller platforms, and the amount of data that 5G can transmit with more data hungry sensor and imagery components, moving IoT applications toward the edge is fundamental.”

Izuma Networks aims to provide a pure play IoT and Edge service with long-term support independent of the cloud provider and is making changes to their cloud and license offerings that will provide assurances to enterprise customers that are building solutions with life cycles 10 or more years.

