Silicon Labs and Trident IoT Achieve Z-Wave Protocol Certification

By Tiera Oliver

Assistant Managing Editor

June 26, 2025

News

Beaverton, OR – The Z-Wave Alliance announced that silicon providers Silicon Labs and Trident IoT have both achieved the Alliance’s newly established Z-Wave Protocol Certification.

As silicon solution providers currently supporting the Z-Wave ecosystem, this certification is designed to ensure that all products developed on their platforms maintain the required levels of interoperability, heightened security, and continued innovation across the global Z-Wave marketplace.   

The new Z-Wave Protocol Certification contributes to and further validates the rigorous standards set by the Z-Wave Alliance, ensuring that core tenets of Z-Wave technology, such as interoperability, backwards compatibility, enhanced security, and robust developer resources, remain across all Z-Wave-enabled products.

Trident IoT brings a focused, developer-first approach to Z-Wave innovation. Founded by long-time leaders within the IoT space, the company was established to meet growing demand for streamlined silicon, certification, and design support tailored to the Z-Wave ecosystem.

Silicon Labs, an innovator in low-power wireless solutions, builds upon its extended pedigree of Z-Wave innovation through this certification achievement. The Z-Wave Protocol Certification enables Silicon Labs customers to develop and certify Z-Wave products using its EFR32ZG23, EFR32ZG28, and ZGM230S hardware platforms along with their latest Z-Wave software release (v7.23.1).

For more information on Z-Wave Certification, go here.

For more information on the Z-Wave Alliance, please visit http://z-wavealliance.org/.

Tiera Oliver, Assistant Managing Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She develops content and constructs ECD podcasts, such as Embedded Insiders. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University, where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student-led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

