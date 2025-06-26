Silicon Labs and Trident IoT Achieve Z-Wave Protocol Certification

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

Beaverton, OR – The Z-Wave Alliance announced that silicon providers Silicon Labs and Trident IoT have both achieved the Alliance’s newly established Z-Wave Protocol Certification.

As silicon solution providers currently supporting the Z-Wave ecosystem, this certification is designed to ensure that all products developed on their platforms maintain the required levels of interoperability, heightened security, and continued innovation across the global Z-Wave marketplace.

The new Z-Wave Protocol Certification contributes to and further validates the rigorous standards set by the Z-Wave Alliance, ensuring that core tenets of Z-Wave technology, such as interoperability, backwards compatibility, enhanced security, and robust developer resources, remain across all Z-Wave-enabled products.

Trident IoT brings a focused, developer-first approach to Z-Wave innovation. Founded by long-time leaders within the IoT space, the company was established to meet growing demand for streamlined silicon, certification, and design support tailored to the Z-Wave ecosystem.

Silicon Labs, an innovator in low-power wireless solutions, builds upon its extended pedigree of Z-Wave innovation through this certification achievement. The Z-Wave Protocol Certification enables Silicon Labs customers to develop and certify Z-Wave products using its EFR32ZG23, EFR32ZG28, and ZGM230S hardware platforms along with their latest Z-Wave software release (v7.23.1).

For more information on Z-Wave Certification, go here.

For more information on the Z-Wave Alliance, please visit http://z-wavealliance.org/.