A SmartCow's AI

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: SmartCow St. Julians, Malta. SmartCow has designed a smart spray system to address the future problem have fewer farmers. SmartCow collaborated with a customer and created an innovative spray system for industrial-grade tractor boom sprayers. The solution can deliver a specific quantity of spray with suitable coverage in a quick amount of time. To complete the job, the sprayer integration leverages MARS, SmartCow’s NVIDIA Jetson AGX OrinTM IoT platform, and 12 camera sensors.

The NVIDIA Jetson AGX OrinTM has up to 275 trillion operations per second (TOPS) of computational power utilized in the management of multiple real-time high-resolution cameras. Wi-Fi and 4G/5G connect the MARS system to a smart control center where precise data is transmitted for later analysis on choices for measuring plant condition. If communication is disrupted, the MARS supports out-of-band (OOB) power cycling and OS recovery cutting the need for in-field manual repairs.

SmartCow: Smart farming is a viable solution to the challenges of climate change and labor shortages in agriculture. The smart sprayer integration between SmartCow and their U.S. based customer is a significant step towards a more productive and sustainable agriculture industry. As computing power grows, the potential for smart farming to revolutionize agricultural production becomes even more promising.

For more information, visit smartcow.ai/.