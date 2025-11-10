AAEON Delivers Real-time Intelligence with Intel

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: AAEON Deploying AI at the edge often means facing limits in power, space, and reliability. It’s critical to address these challenges and limitations by designing with processing, form factor, and resiliency at the front of mind at all phases of the process.

The AAEON PICO MTU4-SEMI was engineered with exactly that process. It solves these challenges with the Intel Core Ultra processor’s performance, efficient built-in NPU inferencing, and a fanless compact design that runs quietly with minimal upkeep.

Its form factor is compact at only 108mm x 95mm x 43mm and light at 600g. This small size makes it possible to deliver scalable AI power for robotics, industrial automation, and smart city use. I/O includes dual LAN, COM, and M.2 slots to ensure flexible expansion. Unlike standard mini-PCs, it combines small size with low power draw and long-term stability. AAEON says this is what makes the AAEON PICO MTU4-SEMI the ideal platform for reliable edge AI deployment.

The PICO MTU4-SEMI has a wide variety of key features for its intended use cases. These include:

Compact Fanless Design

Sustainable Edge Computing with long-term stable operation

Intel® Core™ Ultra with Built-in NPU

Efficient AI inferencing with reduced CPU/GPU load

Dual LAN with TSN/PTP, dual COM, USB 3.2, and M.2 slots

For system memory, the PC offers up to 32GB of soldered single-channel LPDDR5, while it relies on an M.2 2280 M-Key for storage (PCIe Gen 4 or SATA signal, configurable by BOM). Additional expansion is available through the system’s M.2 2230 E-Key, which provides an avenue through which users can install a Wi-Fi module. In terms of OS compatibility, the PICO-MTU4-SEMI supports both Windows* 10/11 and Linux Ubuntu* 22.04.2.

AAEON also offers the UP Xtreme i14 Edge, which is also powered by Intel and designed for accelerating machine vision, robotics, and automation at the Edge. With AI acceleration, advanced graphics, and real-time responsiveness, it enables machine vision, robotics, and automation across smart factories, healthcare, retail, and AIoT applications.

All in all, this mini PC is engineered for use cases that require a compact size and plenty of AI-ready power.

Intel’s AI Edge Initiative

This blog is part of a series showcasing Intel’s AI Edge initiative, designed to highlight the latest innovations in AI and edge computing. Intel recently unveiled its Intel AI Edge Systems, Edge AI Suites, and Open Edge Platform. These solutions integrate AI into partners’ existing infrastructure, kickstarting development to enhance system reliability and strengthen security.

Intel is co-innovating with its software partners in AI creation and optimization for edge applications, as illustrated by this series of blog posts. Furthermore, Intel is driving innovation alongside its hardware platforms to optimize AI Edge systems for key workloads, offering best fit performance across a range of power levels, sizes, and performance options.

To find out more, click here to visit Intel.