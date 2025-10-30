Embedded Computing Design

Advantech Releases Edge AI Platforms Leveraging NVIDIA Jetson Thor for Robotics and Medical Systems

October 30, 2025

Irvine, California. Advantech released Edge AI solutions powered by NVIDIA Jetson Thor modules delivering up to 2070 FP4 TFLOPS of AI performance. The solutions are built on a container-based architecture and feature application-specific hardware platforms pre-integrated with JetPack 7.0, remote management tools, and vertical software suites such as Robotic Suite and GenAI Studio.

Robotic Controllers

Advantech’s robotic controllers ASR-A702 and AFE-A702 are designed for humanoids, AMRs, and unmanned vehicles. They deliver real-time AI reasoning and inference with GPU-accelerated SLAM, supporting multi-camera GMSL, 2D/3D sensors, and IMUs.

For rapid integration and deployment, the platforms utilize Robotic Suite for plug-and-play development, as well as Isaac ROS/Sim and Holoscan for real-time perception and reduced latency data flows.

Ideal for smart logistics, service robotics, and mission-critical unmanned applications, highlights include hardware time sync, ESD protection, anti-vibration design, and OTA upgrades

Medical AI Systems

Medical AI board AIMB-294 and system EPC-T5294 leverage NVIDIA Jetson Thor with advanced SDKs such as Holoscan and MONAI. The solutions deliver real-time sensor processing, image analysis and streaming AI pipeline, pre-trained model and 3D imaging optimization, and surgical robotics focus

These solutions are intended for for operating rooms, clinical workflows, and intelligent diagnostic tools.

Data AI Systems for VLM/LLM and Multi-Camera AI Vision Analysis

The AIR-075 supports four 10GbE and GMSL interfaces for AI data in traffic and factory applications. For real-time, predictive edge intelligence, it facilitates sensor fusion, multi-model inference, visual AI agent and centralized management, courtesy of the combination of NVIDIA AI, NVIDIA Metropolis, NVIDIA Triton, NVIDIA Cosmos Reason, and Advantech Edge AI SDK & DeviceOn,

For more information, visit advantech.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design

