Aetina Keeps its Edge AI Innovations Coming

New Taipei City, Taiwan. A new embedded box PC from Aetina leverages NVIDIA for an edge AI platform utilizing the Jetson AGX Orin, Orin NX, and Orin Nano system-on-modules (SoMs). A designed heat sink provides maximum cooling in the fanless compact enclosure as it also reduces maintenance once deployed. The solutions operate within a temperature of -25°C to +55°C delivery AI performance across many verticals.