Aetina Keeps its Edge AI Innovations Coming

July 19, 2023
New Taipei City, Taiwan. A new embedded box PC from Aetina leverages NVIDIA for an edge AI platform utilizing the Jetson AGX Orin, Orin NX, and Orin Nano system-on-modules (SoMs). A designed heat sink provides maximum cooling in the fanless compact enclosure as it also reduces maintenance once deployed. The solutions operate within a temperature of -25°C to +55°C delivery AI performance across many verticals.
AIE-CO21/31 | AIE-CN31/41
|
Model Number
|
AIE-CO21 / AIE-CO31
|
AIE-CN31 / AIE-CN41
|
Module Compatibility
|
NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano 4/8GB
|
NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX 8/16GB
|
AI Performance
|
20/40 TOPS
|
70/100 TOPS
|
GPU
|
512-core NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU with 16 Tensor Cores
|
1024-core NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU with 32 Tensor Cores
|
CPU
|
6-core NVIDIA Arm® Cortex®-A78AE 1.5MB L2 + 4MB L3
|
6-core NVIDIA Arm® Cortex®-A78AE 1.5MB L2 + 4MB L3
|
Memory
|
4GB 64-bit LPDDR5 34 GB/s
|
8GB 128-bit LPDDR5 102.4 GB/s
|
Storage
|
1 x M.2 M-Key 2242 (128GB built-in)
|
Display
|
1 x HDMI 2.0 Type A
|
RTC
|
With super capacitor, battery (optional)
|
LAN
|
1 x RJ-45 GbE port
|
USB
|
2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type A
|
I/O Interfaces
|
5 x GPIO, 1 x UART1, 1 x I2C, 1 x CAN (Isolation)
|
Expansion
|
1 x M.2 E-Key 2230 (support PCIe x1 Gen3, USB 2.0)
|
1 x M.2 E-Key 2230 (support PCIe x1 Gen4, USB 2.0)
AIE-PO22/32 | AIE-PN32/42
|
Model Number
|
AIE-PO22 / AIE-PO32
|
AIE-PN32 / AIE-PN42
|
Module Compatibility
|
NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano 4/8GB
|
NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX 8/16GB
|
AI Performance
|
20/40 TOPS
|
70/100 TOPS
|
GPU
|
512-core NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU with 16 Tensor Cores
|
1024-core NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU with 32 Tensor Cores
|
CPU
|
6-core NVIDIA Arm® Cortex®-A78AE 1.5MB L2 + 4MB L3
|
6-core NVIDIA Arm® Cortex®-A78AE 1.5MB L2 + 4MB L3
|
Memory
|
4GB 64-bit LPDDR5 34 GB/s
|
8GB 128-bit LPDDR5 102.4 GB/s
|
Storage
|
1 x M.2 M-Key 2242 (128GB built-in)
|
Display
|
1 x HDMI 2.0 Type A
|
RTC
|
With super capacitor, battery (optional)
|
LAN
|
2 x RJ-45 GbE ports
|
USB
|
2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type A
|
I/O Interfaces
|
5 x GPIO, 1 x UART, 1 x I2C, 1 x RS-422/485, 1 x CAN (Isolation)
|
Expansion
|
1 x M.2 B-Key 3042/3052
|
1 x M.2 B-Key 3042/3052
AIE-PX11/12/21/22
|
Model Number
|
AIE-PX11 / AIE-PX12
|
AIE-PX21 / AIE-PX22
|
Module Compatibility
|
NVIDIA Jetson AGX ORIN 32GB
|
NVIDIA Jetson AGX ORIN 64GB
|
AI Performance
|
200 TOPS
|
275 TOPS
|
GPU
|
1792-core NVIDIA Ampere GPU with 56 Tensor Cores
|
2048-core NVIDIA Ampere GPU with 64 Tensor Cores
|
CPU
|
8-core NVIDIA Arm® Cortex A78AE v8.2 64-bit CPU 2MB L2 + 4MB L3
|
12-core NVIDIA Arm® Cortex A78AE v8.2 64-bit CPU 3MB L2 + 6MB L3
|
Memory
|
32 GB 256-bit LPDDR5 204.8 GB/s
|
64GB 256-bit LPDDR5 204.8 GB/s
|
Storage
|
64GB eMMC 5.1
|
Display
|
1 x HDMI 2.0 Type A
|
LAN
|
1 x RJ-45 GbE port, 1 x RJ-45 10GbE port
|
PoE Interface
|
2/4 x RJ-45 GbE PSE
|
2/4 x RJ-45 GbE PSE
|
USB
|
2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type A, 1 x USB 2.0 (DB-15), 1 x OTG Type C, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type C
|
I/O Interfaces
|
2 x I2C, 1 x SPI, 5 x GPIO
|
Expansion
|
1 x M.2 B-Key 3042/3052 (LTE/4G/5G, USB 3.2/USB 2.0)
AIE-PX13/23
|
Model Number
|
AIE-PX13
|
AIE-PX23
|
Module Compatibility
|
NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin 32GB
|
NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin 64GB
|
AI Performance
|
200 TOPS
|
275 TOPS
|
GPU
|
1792-core NVIDIA Ampere GPU with 56 Tensor Cores
|
2048-core NVIDIA Ampere GPU with 64 Tensor Cores
|
CPU
|
8-core NVIDIA Arm® Cortex A78AE v8.2 64-bit CPU 2MB L2 + 4MB L3
|
12-core NVIDIA Arm® Cortex A78AE v8.2 64-bit CPU 3MB L2 + 6MB L3
|
Memory
|
32 GB 256-bit LPDDR5 204.8 GB/s
|
64GB 256-bit LPDDR5 204.8 GB/s
|
Storage
|
64GB eMMC 5.1
|
Display
|
1 x HDMI 2.0 Type A
|
Audio
|
Line-out/Line-in/Mic (optional with daughter board)
|
LAN
|
1 x RJ-45 GbE port, 1 x RJ-45 10GbE port
|
USB
|
2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type A, 1 x USB 2.0 (DB-15), 1 x OTG Type C, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type C
|
I/O Interfaces
|
2 x I2C, 1 x SPI, 5 x GPIO
|
Expansion
|
1 x M.2 B-Key 3042/3052 (LTE/4G/5G, USB 3.2/USB 2.0)
