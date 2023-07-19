Aetina Keeps its Edge AI Innovations Coming

Embedded Computing Design

New Taipei City, Taiwan. A new embedded box PC from Aetina leverages NVIDIA for an edge AI platform utilizing the Jetson AGX Orin, Orin NX, and Orin Nano system-on-modules (SoMs). A designed heat sink provides maximum cooling in the fanless compact enclosure as it also reduces maintenance once deployed. The solutions operate within a temperature of -25°C to +55°C delivery AI performance across many verticals.

AIE-CO21/31 | AIE-CN31/41

Model Number

AIE-CO21 / AIE-CO31

AIE-CN31 / AIE-CN41

Module Compatibility

NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano 4/8GB

NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX 8/16GB
     

AI Performance

20/40 TOPS

70/100 TOPS

GPU

512-core NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU with 16 Tensor Cores
1024-core NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU with 32 Tensor Cores

1024-core NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU with 32 Tensor Cores

CPU

6-core NVIDIA Arm® Cortex®-A78AE 1.5MB L2 + 4MB L3

6-core NVIDIA Arm® Cortex®-A78AE 1.5MB L2 + 4MB L3
8-core Arm® Cortex®-A78AE 2MB L2 + 4MB L3

Memory

4GB 64-bit LPDDR5 34 GB/s
8GB 128-bit LPDDR5 68 GB/s

8GB 128-bit LPDDR5 102.4 GB/s
16GB 128-bit LPDDR5 102.4 GB/s

Storage

1 x M.2 M-Key 2242 (128GB built-in)

Display

1 x HDMI 2.0 Type A

RTC

With super capacitor, battery (optional)

LAN

1 x RJ-45 GbE port

USB

2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type A
1 x OTG Type-C

I/O Interfaces

5 x GPIO, 1 x UART1, 1 x I2C, 1 x CAN (Isolation)

Expansion

1 x M.2 E-Key 2230 (support PCIe x1 Gen3, USB 2.0)
1 x M.2 NVMe M-Key 2242 (128GB built-in)

1 x M.2 E-Key 2230 (support PCIe x1 Gen4, USB 2.0)
1 x M.2 NVMe M-Key 2242 (128GB built-in)

AIE-PO22/32 | AIE-PN32/42

Model Number

AIE-PO22 / AIE-PO32

AIE-PN32 / AIE-PN42

Module Compatibility

NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano 4/8GB

NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX 8/16GB
     

AI Performance

20/40 TOPS

70/100 TOPS

GPU

512-core NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU with 16 Tensor Cores
1024-core NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU with 32 Tensor Cores

1024-core NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU with 32 Tensor Cores

CPU

6-core NVIDIA Arm® Cortex®-A78AE 1.5MB L2 + 4MB L3

6-core NVIDIA Arm® Cortex®-A78AE 1.5MB L2 + 4MB L3
8-core Arm® Cortex®-A78AE 2MB L2 + 4MB L3

Memory

4GB 64-bit LPDDR5 34 GB/s
8GB 128-bit LPDDR5 68 GB/s

8GB 128-bit LPDDR5 102.4 GB/s
16GB 128-bit LPDDR5 102.4 GB/s

Storage

1 x M.2 M-Key 2242 (128GB built-in)

Display

1 x HDMI 2.0 Type A

RTC

With super capacitor, battery (optional)

LAN

2 x RJ-45 GbE ports

USB

2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type A
1 x OTG Type-C

I/O Interfaces

5 x GPIO, 1 x UART, 1 x I2C, 1 x RS-422/485, 1 x CAN (Isolation)

Expansion

1 x M.2 B-Key 3042/3052
1 x M.2 E-Key 2230 (support PCIe x1 Gen3, USB 2.0)
1 x M.2 NVMe M-Key 2242 (128GB built-in)

1 x M.2 B-Key 3042/3052
1 x M.2 E-Key 2230 (support PCIe x1 Gen4, USB 2.0)
1 x M.2 NVMe M-Key 2242 (128GB built-in)

AIE-PX11/12/21/22

Model Number

AIE-PX11 / AIE-PX12

AIE-PX21 / AIE-PX22

Module Compatibility

NVIDIA Jetson AGX ORIN 32GB

NVIDIA Jetson AGX ORIN 64GB

AI Performance

200 TOPS

275 TOPS

GPU

1792-core NVIDIA Ampere GPU with 56 Tensor Cores

2048-core NVIDIA Ampere GPU with 64 Tensor Cores

CPU

8-core NVIDIA Arm® Cortex A78AE v8.2 64-bit CPU 2MB L2 + 4MB L3

12-core NVIDIA Arm® Cortex A78AE v8.2 64-bit CPU 3MB L2 + 6MB L3

Memory

32 GB 256-bit LPDDR5 204.8 GB/s

64GB 256-bit LPDDR5 204.8 GB/s

Storage

64GB eMMC 5.1

Display

1 x HDMI 2.0 Type A

LAN

1 x RJ-45 GbE port, 1 x RJ-45 10GbE port

PoE Interface

2/4 x RJ-45 GbE PSE
(IEEE 802.3af compliant, Power Output 15W per port)

2/4 x RJ-45 GbE PSE
(IEEE 802.3af compliant, Power Output 15W per port)

USB

2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type A, 1 x USB 2.0 (DB-15), 1 x OTG Type C, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type C

I/O Interfaces

2 x I2C, 1 x SPI, 5 x GPIO
1 x RS-232, 1 x RS-422/485
2 x CAN 2.0b w/ isolation
1 x microSIM Card Slot

Expansion

1 x M.2 B-Key 3042/3052 (LTE/4G/5G, USB 3.2/USB 2.0)
1 x M.2 E-Key 2230 (WiFi/BT, PCIe/USB 2.0)
1 x M.2 M-Key 2280 (supports NVMe, PCIe x2 Gen4)
1 x microSD Card Slot

AIE-PX13/23

Model Number

AIE-PX13

AIE-PX23

Module Compatibility

NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin 32GB

NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin 64GB

AI Performance

200 TOPS

275 TOPS

GPU

1792-core NVIDIA Ampere GPU with 56 Tensor Cores

2048-core NVIDIA Ampere GPU with 64 Tensor Cores

CPU

8-core NVIDIA Arm® Cortex A78AE v8.2 64-bit CPU 2MB L2 + 4MB L3

12-core NVIDIA Arm® Cortex A78AE v8.2 64-bit CPU 3MB L2 + 6MB L3

Memory

32 GB 256-bit LPDDR5 204.8 GB/s

64GB 256-bit LPDDR5 204.8 GB/s

Storage

64GB eMMC 5.1

Display

1 x HDMI 2.0 Type A

Audio

Line-out/Line-in/Mic (optional with daughter board)

LAN

1 x RJ-45 GbE port, 1 x RJ-45 10GbE port

USB

2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type A, 1 x USB 2.0 (DB-15), 1 x OTG Type C, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type C

I/O Interfaces

2 x I2C, 1 x SPI, 5 x GPIO
1 x RS-232, 1 x RS-422/485
2 x CAN 2.0b w/ isolation
1 x microSIM Card Slot

Expansion

1 x M.2 B-Key 3042/3052 (LTE/4G/5G, USB 3.2/USB 2.0)
1 x M.2 E-Key 2230 (WiFi/BT, PCIe/USB 2.0)
1 x M.2 M-Key 2280 (supports NVMe, PCIe x2 Gen4)
1 x microSD Card Slot

For more inforamtion, visit aetina.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

