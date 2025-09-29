ARBOR Technology’s Compact Edge AI Platform Combines NVIDIA Power with Rugged Fanless Design

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: ARBOR Technology ARBOR Technology released its fanless AEC-2000 computing solution for AI at the edge. The platform leverages the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano module and supports up to 1,024 cores GPU and 32 Tensor Cores for complex AI inference tasks in an aluminum alloy 130 x 82 x 49 mm form factor.

Operating temperature range is -25°C to 50°C while offering DC 9–24V wide-range input and providing two USB 3.2, one HDMI 2.0, one GbE LAN, and dual M.2 slots (M-Key and E-Key) supporting NVMe SSDs and Wi-Fi modules.

The AEC-2002 is ideal for harsh environments in smart transportation, machine vision, and smart city applications.

For more information, visit arbor-technology.com/en/product/AEC-2000-Series.