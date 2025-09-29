Embedded Computing Design

ARBOR Technology’s Compact Edge AI Platform Combines NVIDIA Power with Rugged Fanless Design

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

September 29, 2025

News

Image Credit: ARBOR Technology

ARBOR Technology released its fanless AEC-2000 computing solution for AI at the edge. The platform leverages the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano module and supports up to 1,024 cores GPU and 32 Tensor Cores for complex AI inference tasks in an aluminum alloy 130 x 82 x 49 mm form factor.

Operating temperature range is -25°C to 50°C while offering DC 9–24V wide-range input and providing two USB 3.2, one HDMI 2.0, one GbE LAN, and dual M.2 slots (M-Key and E-Key) supporting NVMe SSDs and Wi-Fi modules.

The AEC-2002 is ideal for harsh environments in smart transportation, machine vision, and smart city applications.

For more information, visit arbor-technology.com/en/product/AEC-2000-Series.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

