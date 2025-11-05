ASRock Industrial Offers Smart, Safe, Reliable Edge Computing, Powered by Intel

By Ken Briodagh Editor in Chief Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: ASRock

The Edge of the Network is increasingly becoming the hub for data processing and analysis. However, to ensure the Edge intelligence and computing power is effective, it must be supported by safety, security, reliability, and resiliency.

AS Rock Industrial has a full portfolio of Edge computing products, designed to deliver the above qualities to engineers across the world developing embedded edge solution.

In particular, the iEP-7030E industrial IoT controller is designed to leverage Intel AI Acceleration, real-world AI vision inspection, and robotics automation to support and enable smart manufacturing applications.

AS Rock Industrial claims the iEP-7030E Series can deliver high-performance, rugged reliability, and flexible connectivity for industrial edge computing, thanks to the Intel Core Ultra Processor (Series 1), Intel Arc Graphics, and the integrated NPU.

This combination of Intel processing tools allows the iEP-7030E to provide AI acceleration for computer vision, automation, and real-time analytics. It’s engineered to be resilient enough for demanding industrial environments, made possible by dual DDR5 5600 S0-DIMM (up to 96GB) with in-band ECC, TPM 2.0 security, and versatile expansion options including 5G, Wi-Fi, and multiple I/O interfaces.

It’s ruggedized to a -25°C to 50°C operating range, a fanless design, 100G shock resistance, and 5 Grms vibration resistance. Added to the wide-range DC power input, multiple LAN with PoE options, and isolated digital I/O, this IIoT controller series can offer seamless deployment in smart factories, robotics, and edge AI applications for industrial automation and intelligent edge solutions.

Furthermore, ASRock Industrial has a collective of Edge AI solutions beyond the iEP-7030 Series. The iEPF-9030S-EW4 is an Edge AI System that offers reliable edge AI computing with wide I/O connectivity options and TSN/TCC real-time computing. The iEPF-10000S Series is an Edge AIoT platform featuring a robust computing power and scalable expansion options, purpose built for AI focus workload, industrial automation and critical operations.

The NUC BOX 255-H is a compact, AI-Ready mini-PC for Multitasking and 4K Displays, whereas the NUCS BOX-255H is a slimmer, high-performance mini-PC, designed to bring AI acceleration, graphics power, and versatile connectivity into a compact footprint. All these solutions combine to offer a huge AI-ready portfolio for Edge computing from ASRock Industrial.

Intel’s AI Edge Initiative

This blog is part of a series showcasing Intel’s AI Edge initiative, designed to highlight the latest innovations of AI and edge computing. Intel recently unveiled its Intel AI Edge Systems, Edge AI Suites, and Open Edge Platform. These solutions are designed to integrate AI into partners’ existing infrastructure, kickstarting development to enhance system reliability and strengthen security.

Intel is co-innovating with its software partners in AI creation and optimization for edge applications, as illustrated by this series of blog posts. Furthermore, Intel is driving innovation alongside its hardware platforms to optimize AI Edge systems for key workloads, offering best fit performance across a range of power levels, sizes, and performance options.

To find out more, click here to visit Intel.