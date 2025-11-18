ASUS PE3100G Pairs with Intel Real-Time AI at the Edge

By Ken Briodagh Editor in Chief Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: ASUS IoT

There are many industries seeking to deploy real-time, rugged edge AI computing power, particularly those that require low latency and precise results. Manufacturing, robotics, machine vision, Smart City, and Safety and Security applications require edge processing solutions, and companies are beginning to make investments to meet these needs.

The ASUS IoT PE3100G is a rugged edge AI computer designed for high-performance, GPU-driven workloads in industrial environments, and it’s poised to do the job. Thanks to a partnership with Intel, it is equipped with the 13th Generation Intel Core i7 Processor and MXM GPU modules, enabling it to accelerate AI inference, image processing, and real-time analytics. This means that applications such as intelligent video analytics, autonomous vehicles, AMR/AGV, smart agriculture, and factory automation will have the power and speed they need to succeed.

The system supports multi-display outputs, dual LAN with PoE+, and flexible expansion modules, ensuring versatile connectivity for diverse IoT deployments. Built to endure harsh conditions, it meets MIL-S 810H standards, operates across a wide voltage (8–48V) and temperature range (-20°C t 60°C), and maintains full GPU performance without throttling. Its patented thermal design and structural stability optimize reliability and minimize downtime, which is a major requirement in manufacturing and robotics.

In the Smart City, the PE3100G is designed to power surveillance solutions, including facial recognition, which the company claims will enable accurate and stable security monitoring for the future.

On the subject of video, ASUS has also offered its NUC 15 Pro+ for managing intelligence and edge processing in video applications. This is an all-in-one Mini PC that features the Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processors (Series 2) and Intel® Arc™ Graphics with up to 99 TOPS, Intel® Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, advanced thermal design, and quad 4K display support. The company also offers the Nuc Pro 15, and Nuc Pro 14.

Video can be used for inventory management, inspections, safety, security, object and person detection and recognition, and many other applications, and with the help of ASUS Edge AI solutions, powered by Intel, like the PE3100G, video is only the beginning.

Intel’s AI Edge Initiative

This blog is part of a series showcasing Intel’s AI Edge initiative, designed to highlight the latest innovations of AI and edge computing. Intel recently unveiled its Intel® AI Edge Systems, Edge AI Suites, and Open Edge Platform. These solutions are designed to integrate AI into partners’ existing infrastructure, kickstarting development to enhance system reliability and strengthen security.

Intel is co-innovating with its software partners in AI creation and optimization for edge applications, as illustrated by this series of blog posts. Furthermore, Intel is driving innovation alongside its hardware platforms to optimize AI Edge systems for key workloads, offering best fit performance across a range of power levels, sizes, and performance options.

