Press Release: Avalue Adds to EMS Family, Opening Up New Application Scenarios, Including AI

Rugged and fanless, the EMS-MTU and EMS-MTH platforms harness the latest Intel 14th Meteor Lake processor.

August 28, 2024, Taipei, Taiwan. Avalue Technology (stock code: 3479), an embedded industrial PC maker and a Titanium member of the Intel Partner Alliance, is announcing the latest members of its Embedded Modular System (EMS) family, the EMS-MTU and the EMS-MTH. Platforms in this family boast flexibility through quick and easy I/O customization. You simply choose the module that best fits your application, making for an easy quick-turn prototype.

The key feature of the new rugged platforms is the integration of the latest Intel 14th Meteor Lake processor, which is designed with Intel's newest architecture, delivering enhanced performance and energy efficiency. The advanced technologies of Meteor Lake, including multi-chip packaging (Foveros), increased core count, and integrated Intel Arc graphics, enable it to shine in high-load applications and multitasking, necessary requirements for Edge AI applications.

The EMS-MTH is designed with Intel’s Meteor Lake-H Core Ultra 7/5 processor and dual 262-pin SODIMM sockets for up to 64 Gbytes of DDR5 5600-MT/s memory. Amongst the rich I/O are four USB 3.2 and two USB 2.0 ports, three display extensions, two HDMI interfaces, and two LAN connections. The fanless system can operate in temperatures ranging from -40°C to +50°C. The EMS-MTU offers similar features but with Meteor Lake-U Core Ultra 7/5 processor, with fanless operation from 40°C to +65°C. Both platforms are secured by TPM 2.0.

Applications that are sure to benefit from the EMS-MTU/MTH feature set include automated mobile robots (AMRs), retail, medical/healthcare, transportation, and industrial/automation. The EMS series’ modular design, combined with Avalue's Intelligent Expansion Technology (IET), allows customers to select the appropriate IET Board to quickly expand I/O options (such as USB, COM, LAN, PoE ports, etc.), facilitating faster spec-in process. This is especially needed due to the diverse needs of various industrial applications, where it can be challenging for a single standard IPC to meet all the customization requirements.

About Avalue Technology:

Avalue Technology (TAIEX: 3479-TW) is a professional industrial computer manufacturing company, who is dedicated to developing the x86 and RISC architecture products, including Industrial & Embedded Motherboard, Industrial Computer, Panel PC, System On Module, POS Terminal, Tablet, Software and various IOT ready products. Avalue has expertise in PCB/Assembly/BIOS version control, and all types of after-sales services. An ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO-45001: 2018 certified company, Avalue offers assurance to customers in every aspect of business. With headquarters located in Taiwan, Avalue has global subsidiaries, with offices in Shanghai, New Jersey, California, and Tokyo. In addition, Avalue Technology operates an extensive distribution network to accommodate and serve customers all around the world.