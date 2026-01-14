Embedded Computing Design

Avalue Offers Industrial-Grade Edge AI and Embedded Platforms for Smart City and Manufacturing

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

January 14, 2026

Image Credit: Avalue

Avalue Technology delivers a broad portfolio of solutions expanding embedded systems, single-board computers (SBCs), and Edge AI platforms, all supporting real-time data acquisition and processing requirements for smart city, transportation, manufacturing, and retail applications.

For instance, the AIB series ARM-based systems can operate as the core of edge data processing, allowing incorporation of varied sensors and connected devices. Also, ARM-based SBCs such as the ACP-Q6490 support variable platform choices, enabling designers to quickly build AIoT solutions that balance computing performance, connectivity, and deployment efficiency.

According to Avalue, the company is determined to continue supporting engineers with industrial-grade reliability, long-term product availability strategies, and integrated Edge AI platforms and services, enabling more scalable, maintainable, and future-ready IoT architectures.

For more information, visit avalue.com/en.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

