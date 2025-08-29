Axiomtek Launches eBOX630B Edge AI System with Intel Core Ultra and Arc GPU

Axiomtek announced its IP40-rated fanless eBOX630B embedded edge AI system powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H and Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processors for innovative hybrid computing through a tri-compute architecture integrating CPU, Intel Arc GPU (H series), and NPU (Intel AI Boost). A 9–60V DC input offers deployments in a variety of AI environments.

The Intel Arc GPU allows high-resolution graphics and vision processing tasks, ideal for multi-stream video with AI analytics, object detection, AI in Predictive Maintenance, and graphics-intensive applications. With the integrated Intel AI Boost, the solution accelerates AI inference at the edge, enabling minimal latency for energy-efficient intelligent operations.

Highlights include four USB 3.2 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, two USB Type-C ports, one lockable HDMI and one DisplayPort. Networking is supported by three 2.5GbE LAN ports with Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) and one GbE port.

Featured are dual DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM slots, supporting up to 96GB, and dual 2.5" swappable HDD/SSD drive bays, with support for RAID 0 and 1. Also included is an M.2 Key M 2280, a full-size PCI Express Mini Card slot, and an M.2 Key E 2230 slot for Wi-Fi connectivity. It supports TPM 2.0 providing heightened security for mission-critical edge applications.

