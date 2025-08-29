Embedded Computing Design

Axiomtek Launches eBOX630B Edge AI System with Intel Core Ultra and Arc GPU

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 29, 2025

Image Credit: ​​​​​​​Axiomtek

Axiomtek announced its IP40-rated fanless eBOX630B embedded edge AI system powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H and Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processors for innovative hybrid computing through a tri-compute architecture integrating CPU, Intel Arc GPU (H series), and NPU (Intel AI Boost). A 9–60V DC input offers deployments in a variety of AI environments.

The Intel Arc GPU allows high-resolution graphics and vision processing tasks, ideal for multi-stream video with AI analytics, object detection, AI in Predictive Maintenance, and graphics-intensive applications. With the integrated Intel AI Boost, the solution accelerates AI inference at the edge, enabling minimal latency for energy-efficient intelligent operations.

Highlights include four USB 3.2 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, two USB Type-C ports, one lockable HDMI and one DisplayPort. Networking is supported by three 2.5GbE LAN ports with Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) and one GbE port.

Featured are dual DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM slots, supporting up to 96GB, and dual 2.5" swappable HDD/SSD drive bays, with support for RAID 0 and 1. Also included is an M.2 Key M 2280, a full-size PCI Express Mini Card slot, and an M.2 Key E 2230 slot for Wi-Fi connectivity. It supports TPM 2.0 providing heightened security for mission-critical edge applications.

For more information, visit us.axiomtek.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

